2021 marks the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day. For most students, this date is now so far in the past that they won’t have any living relatives who can share their stories. That makes these Pearl Harbor videos all the more meaningful. This is a challenging topic, especially for younger kids, but there are options here that you can use with almost any age. (Be sure to preview videos in advance to ensure they’re appropriate for your audience.)

