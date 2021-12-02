ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Former Unified Police Officer charged for being high on Fentanyl, crashing car while on duty

By Kiah Armstrong
 1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – A Unified Police officer was charged Thursday after he crashed his service vehicle while being high on Fentanyl back in June.

Jared Cardon, 49, has been charged with felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession or use of a controlled substance, DUI, and carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

On June. 12, officers responded to a single SUV accident near 1500 South I-15 in Salt Lake County. A witness told police that he saw a Unified Police SUV hit the right side barrier, resulting in the SUV crossing over and crashing into the left wall of the HOV lane.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Cardon unconscious behind the wheel, with the keys still in the ignition. Officers then removed Cardon’s gun, before paramedics began administering Narcan to resuscitate him.

Cardon was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police searched Cardon’s car and found a small bag that had 26 green pills that an officer was able to identify as Oxycodone Hydrochloride on drugs.com

A Unified Public Health Toxicologist found Cardon’s blood tested positive for Fentanyl.

A substance database report found that Cardon did not have active opioid or benzo prescriptions.

Cardon resigned in August 2021.

