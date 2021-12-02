ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

New numbers suggest nearly 1 in 40 US children affected by autism

By Lexi Lonas, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMeeO_0dCaUE1k00

( The Hill ) – New numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show nearly 1 in 40 U.S. children are affected by autism.

Data from 2018 published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) Surveillance Summaries on Thursday showed that 2.3 percent of 8-year-old children were affected by autism.

Previous data published in March said only 1.9 percent of eight-year-old children in the U.S. had been diagnosed with autism.

The CDC emphasized the increase in autism diagnosis is believed to come from improvements in identifying children with autism.

Omicron case confirmed in person who was recently in New York

“The substantial progress in early identification is good news because the earlier that children are identified with autism, the sooner they can be connected to services and support,” Karen Remley,  director of CDC’s National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities, said.

“Accessing these services at younger ages can help children do better in school and have a better quality of life,” Remley added.

Data from 2014 showed children with autism were 50 percent more likely to get a diagnosis within 48 months of age than those who were born in 2010.

COVID-19 cases rising among children in Monroe County

The CDC data comes from communities in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin.

The rates of autism in the communities vary with 1.7 percent of children in Missouri diagnosed with autism compared to 3.9 percent in California.

The CDC says the differences between communities could be due to a lack of resources to get an early diagnosis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Maryland, NY
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mmwr#Omicron#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Rochester Regional Health to limit inpatient elective surgeries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health is joining UR Medicine in limiting non-essential surgical procedures due to a rise in local COVID-19 hospitalizations. The hospital system released a statement Friday saying inpatient elective surgeries will be limited at Rochester General, Unity, and Newark-Wayne Community hospitals beginning next week. “Rochester Regional Health is aware of the New […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Autism
News 8 WROC

UR Medicine puts 3-week pause on elective, semi-elective surgeries due to COVID spike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — UR Medicine announced plans Thursday to pause certain elective and semi-elective surgeries for 3 weeks, as COVID-19 cases spike across the region. The pause begins on Monday and applies to all elective and semi-elective surgeries requiring inpatient hospital stays. Outpatient procedures will not be affected. UR Medicine defines elective and semi-elective […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

New York National Guard deploying medics to assist local nursing homes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — By tomorrow, Governor Kathy Hochul’s Emergency Declaration will go into effect. Deploying 120 National Guard members throughout the state, some of whom will be in Monroe County. This is in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic backing up local healthcare systems to the point staff cannot keep up.   It’s time to call in the troops. By answering […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy