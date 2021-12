Quality Journalism for Critical Times On New Year’s Eve about a year ago, the Florida Department of Health informed the public about a troubling new COVID-19 variant through a tweet, announcing that the United Kingdom variant had been detected in Florida. But about a year later, the state health department appears to be shifting from updating the public about any […] The post Transparency? Feds would update public about any omicron cases — not FL’s state health department appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO