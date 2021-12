Kadri produced two assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 7-3 win over the Kraken. Kadri set up goals by Cale Makar and Andre Burakovsky early in the second period, with the latter of those tallies coming on the power play. The 31-year-old Kadri is on an eight-game point streak, during which he has four goals and 11 assists. His sudden success on offense has taken a bit of the sting out of Nathan MacKinnon's (lower body) absence. Kadri has 19 points (eight on the power play), 40 shots on net, 12 hits and 26 PIM in 14 outings overall.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO