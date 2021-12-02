ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois early education scholarship application now available

By Nathan Goble
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WEHT) The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) has announced the launch of the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equality (ECACE) scholarship for the 2021-22 schoolyear. This was created to address the shortage of early childhood educators and build a strong, well-prepared workforce in this field.

“ISAC looks forward to serving Illinois through the new ECACE Scholarship, part of a broader investment that will improve equity and access not just for those working in the early childhood field, but also for the families that will benefit in myriad ways from an expanded, diverse and highly skilled workforce,” said Eric Zarnikow, Executive Director of ISAC. “Scholarship funds are available for this current 2021-22 academic year, so we want to encourage interested students to apply as soon as possible.”

Pritzker announces $300 million in relief grants for Illinois childcare providers

The scholarship covers the full cost of attendance for the 2021-22 schoolyear after other financial aid has been received. Students at participating nonprofit private schools may receive no more than the cost of the most expensive study program that would be available at an Illinois public college–again, after other financial aid has been applied. On completion of the study program, recipients are expected to return either to childcare or early education work.

Those wishing to apply for the scholarship must have prior work experience in early childhood education or be currently employed in that field. This includes work in family childcare or center-based care settings. A Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the schoolyear must also be completed in order to apply.

The ECACE scholarship will also involve student support geared towards working adults. These “navigators” will help with the application and financial aid processes. Once admitted to a study program, ECACE-eligible students will also receive additional support to help them along in their studies.

“This scholarship program will help remove financial barriers for community college students throughout our state to continue their education and create a better life while filling a critical workforce gap in Illinois,” said Brian Durham, Executive Director of the Illinois Community College Board.

For more information on the scholarship, click here . For additional information on ISAC, click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

University of Evansville welcomes a new dean

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The University of Evansville went national in search of a new dean of students and vice president for student affairs. Rachel Carpenter has been selected as the new vice president for student affairs and dean of students at the University of Evansville. She will begin her duties with an anticipated start […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois reporting high COVID cases for this week

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WEHT) – Seems like Coronavirus is still going strong. The Illinois Department of Public Health, also known as IDPH, reported 42,559 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 182 additional deaths since Nov 26. IDPH is reporting a total of 1,835,076 cases, including 26,535 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. As […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky Teacher of the Year presents Year in Review

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) With 2021 drawing to a close, the Kentucky Board of Education held a meeting at the state capitol on Wednesday. Donnie Piercey, the 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, presented a Year in Review before passing the torch on to his 2022 successor, Willie Edward Taylor Carver Jr. “It’s been the honor […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy