‘This Is A Phenomenal Opportunity’: Nico Estévez Hired As New Head Coach Of FC Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Nico Estévez was hired Thursday, Dec. 2 to coach FC Dallas, joining the MLS team after serving as an assistant for the U.S. men’s national team since 2019.

Estévez is the team’s eighth full-time head coach in club history and joins FC Dallas from U.S. Soccer where he served as an assistant coach for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Nico Estévez (credit: FC Dallas)

The 41-year-old has more than 22 years of coaching experience that includes stints in Spain’s La Liga and Major League Soccer.

“This is a phenomenal opportunity to lead FC Dallas,” said Estévez. “The club is globally recognized for developing talent and I’m looking forward to working with these players. I’d like to thank the Hunt family for their trust and commitment. I expect my team to work hard and play an attractive style of soccer that will make FC Dallas fans proud.”

“Nico is a seasoned coach with experience at the highest levels of our game, both in the United States and in Europe,” FC Dallas chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “He has the drive, the knowledge, and the vision to succeed, and he has a proven track record as a great teacher and communicator.”

Estévez replaces Luchi Gonzalez, who was fired in September after FC opened his third season by winning only six of its first 26 games with nine draws.

Marco Ferruzzi, the club’s director of soccer operations, finished the season as interim coach.

Estévez will be formally introduced at a news conference at Toyota Stadium on Friday, Dec. 3, at 2:00 p.m.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)