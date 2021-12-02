ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewer maintenance to begin on Walnut Street

By Bradley Zimmerman
 1 day ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Traffic on Walnut Street in downtown Champaign will be reduced to one lane on Friday as construction crews perform maintenance on the street’s sewers.

Visu-Swer Construction Inc. will be closing short sections of northbound traffic on the west side of Walnut between Clark and Main Streets. Traffic through this portion of Walnut will merge into a single lane on the east side of the street.

The maintenance will start at 7 a.m. and is expected to be complete by 4 p.m. that same day.

Friday’s closure is one part of a series of sewer maintenance happening on Walnut Street. The section of Walnut between University Avenue and Logan Street will also be reduced to one lane of traffic starting Dec. 6.

