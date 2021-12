According to public safety dispatch scanner traffic, a motor vehicle accident has been reported in the 3100 block of Blue Bluff Road north of Martinsville.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

An IU Health LifeLine helicopter has been called to the scene.

The Reporter-Times will update this story as more information is available.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Motor vehicle crash on Blue Bluff Road