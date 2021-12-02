ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL picks, predictions for NFL Week 13: Colts should beat Texans

By Scott Horner
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 1 day ago
The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a come-from-ahead loss as they visit the Houston Texans, who are on track to have a very early 2022 NFL Draft pick.

The Colts hold AFC playoff hopes and are a big road favorite. There's no way they can lose, right?

That's what (almost) all of these picks say.

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Colts 27-14

Favorites have stunk for a month and some of the betting lines over the last few Sundays reflect that, shrinking every week. Perhaps it's the matchups in Week 13 or it's just time for a course correction, but I'm going against my usual inclination by giving away points in most of these games. The Texans' takeaways splurge is unlikely to continue against the Colts. It's much more likely that the Indianapolis defense, second in turnovers, forces Tyrod Taylor into a few mistakes. The only way the Texans cover is if they keep the Colts under 20 points, something that hasn't happened to Indy since Week 3.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Colts 26-14

The Colts are coming off a tough loss to the Bucs, but they get a break here against the Texans. Look for Jonathan Taylor to have a big day running it with Carson Wentz hitting a few shots down the field. Houston won't keep up.

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Colts 24-13

The Colts are much better than the Texans right now. Sometimes, it’s that simple.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo: Colts cover an 8.5-point spread

The Colts find ways to lose close games and it might cost them a playoff spot. But this shouldn’t be a close game. The Texans just lost to the Jets at home; it’s hard to see them being competitive against the Colts.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Texans 17-14

The weirdest thing about the 2021 NFL season? The Texans are 2-9 and eighth in defensive DVOA. They're terrible against the run, which portends nicely for Jonathan Taylor in this matchup. But what if Houston just loads the box, slows down Taylor and creates a turnover or two by pressuring Carson Wentz? No one thinks this Texans team is good, but they're trying every week and the Colts are coming off the emotional letdown of being stabbed in the side with a Tom Brady sword. I think Indy is a good football team, but this is a big test of how they can respond.

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Colts 31-22

The Colts got away from the running game early in the loss to the Buccaneers, but Jonathan Taylor should get a full workload against a Texans' defense that allows 135.6 yards per game. Carson Wentz adds a pair of passing TDs, too.

Jimmy Kempski, Philly Voice: Colts cover the spread

Jonathan Taylor should dominate against a Texans defense that can't stop the run.

Wes O'Donnell, Bleacher Report: Colts 28-20

Indianapolis should be a whirling dervish of anger as they fight for their playoff lives every week the rest of the way. Knocking off the bottom-of-the-barrel Texans by multiple scores shouldn't be an issue. It really shouldn't.

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

