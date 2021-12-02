ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

Casey Goodson Jr.’s family sues Jason Meade, Franklin County

By Nia Noelle
 2 days ago

According to NBC4i, the family of Casey Goodson Jr. filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Franklin County and former deputy Jason Meade on Thursday, hours after criminal charges were filed in Goodson’s death .

The lawsuit was filed on the behalf of Goodson’s estate in U.S. District Court. It did not specify a dollar amount, asking for that to be determined at trial, but alleges excessive force, wrongful death and a Monell claim of misconduct by law enforcement.

On Dec. 4, 2020, Meade was coming off an assignment with the U.S. Marshal’s fugitive task force when he spotted Goodson and followed him back to a family residence on Estates Place on Columbus’ north side.

Meade’s attorney has said that Goodson waved a firearm and refused commands to drop it.

Comments / 0

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Prosecutors Say ‘Trust The System,’ But It’s Part Of The Problem

While the trial may have turned out favorably, the entire process doesn't reflect well on the criminal justice system. For starters, the case would not have even been handled by the Cobb County prosecutorial team if people just sat back and let the process run its course. Three prosecutors handled the case before it was assigned to the Cobb County team.
