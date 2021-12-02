Casey Goodson Jr.’s family sues Jason Meade, Franklin County
According to NBC4i, the family of Casey Goodson Jr. filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Franklin County and former deputy Jason Meade on Thursday, hours after criminal charges were filed in Goodson’s death .
The lawsuit was filed on the behalf of Goodson’s estate in U.S. District Court. It did not specify a dollar amount, asking for that to be determined at trial, but alleges excessive force, wrongful death and a Monell claim of misconduct by law enforcement.
RELATED STORY: Murder charges against Jason Meade filed in death of Casey Goodson Jr.
On Dec. 4, 2020, Meade was coming off an assignment with the U.S. Marshal’s fugitive task force when he spotted Goodson and followed him back to a family residence on Estates Place on Columbus’ north side.
Meade’s attorney has said that Goodson waved a firearm and refused commands to drop it.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
[ione_media_gallery src="https://mycolumbusmagic.com" id="2549239" overlay="true"]
The Latest:
- Ohio hospitalizations increase, Omicron a concern
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Raises Concern With Proposed Relaunch Of World War II Era State Military Force
- Hey Sis Hey! Shanta Atkins Talks New Single “Fight On” & More | Get Up! Exclusive
- A Black Man Once Walked 2,000 Miles To Start A Town In New Mexico Called ‘Blackdom’
- Columbus woman ordered to pay $250K for COVID-19 relief fraud
- Deion Sanders Has IG Model Brittany Renner Speak To His College Players About The Dangers Of, Well, IG Models
- Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes, CEO Alfred Liggins III Are Honored For Their Work Diversifying Cable TV
- Oddsmakers Give Stacey Abrams Early Edge In Rematch Against Brian Kemp For Georgia Governor
- Casey Goodson Jr.’s family sues Jason Meade, Franklin County
- Cole Parker Shares Simple Safety Tips To Use While Holiday Shopping | Get Up! Exclusive
Comments / 0