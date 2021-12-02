ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kid Cudi Shares Final Text Messages He Had With Virgil Abloh

By O
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YpSB_0dCaT58F00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCMH9_0dCaT58F00

Source: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty

Over the weekend the Hip-Hop culture and fashion world suffered a devastating loss with the unexpected passing of Virgil Abloh and naturally everyone from close friends to celebrities poured their hearts out on social media to express their hurt, love, and gratitude to the young genius.

Now Kid Cudi is the latest to show love to the Off-White creator and close friend and took to Twitter to show their final text exchange in which the two spoke about Virgil’s latest Louis Vuitton menswear show that took place in Miami earlier this week. Calling it a “feature film,” Cudder seemed hype to style and profile in Abloh’s latest collection saying “So thankful to have u in my life. Love u brother.” Virgil responded to KC saying “Mad love for you my G,” before asking whether he’d get a chance to try on the outfit that was sent to him.

“Not yet,” Cudi replied. “But they sent the fit.  Shit’s fire!”

But that wasn’t the end of it for the Man On The Moon rapper. Taking to IG to continue his tribute to Virgil, Cudi posted a pic of the two hugging it and added a heartfelt message in which he called the revered fashion designed a “true visionary, genius, disrupter, epic DJ and artist, but he was also just truly a beautiful human. I’ve never known anyone quite like him. And I know i never will. Once in a lifetime.”

No lies detected there.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Willis (@kidcudi)

Rest In Power, King. Thank you for the timeless apparel you created over the years.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Designer Virgil Abloh Has Died After A Years-Long Battle With Cancer: Report

Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and CEO of Off-White, has died at 41 following a years-long private battle with “a rare aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma.” The news comes from a statement posted to the Illinois native’s Instagram page on Sunday, November 28th. “We are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

Inside fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s private life with wife Shannon

For many in the fashion world Virgil Abhol, 41, was a maverick, a fashion outsider who shot to fame for his headlining-making catwalks. Dubbed the “Karl Lagerfeld for millennials” he climbed from relative obscurity to the top of his game. He was down with the coolest kids, hanging out with best friend Kanye West, “crashing” fashion weeks, disrupting the industry and founding one of the world’s hippest streetwear brands, Off-White — a label which became as famous for its designer hoodies and t-shirts as its huge social media following. In 2018 he became the first African-American artistic director for French fashion house Louis Vuitton menswear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionista.com

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41

Virgil Abloh has died at age 41. LVMH, the luxury conglomerate that owns Louis Vuitton (where Abloh was most recently creative director of menswear) and recently became a majority investor in Off-White, posted to its social media channels on Sunday, Nov. 28 announcing the American designer's passing, following his private battle with cancer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Gossip

Randall Emmett Text Messages Leak: Oh, Yes, He Cheated!

In October, we learned that Randell Emmett and LaLa Kent had broken up, just a few months after welcoming their first child together. We appear to have learned why. On Sunday night, social media user "GirlGangz7733" uploaded a series of screenshots on her Instagram Story that allegedly depicted Emmett at the forefront of many, many inappropriate conversations with other women.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Virgil Abloh
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Posts Intimate Photo With Virgil Abloh After His Tragic Death

Rappers have been citing Virgil Abloh as an inspiration for years. His combination of streetwear expertise and unmatched creativity led to artist wearing his clothes and sneakers regularly. Young Thug was one of Virgil's primary customers, and more importantly, good friends. After Abloh passed away on Sunday (Nov. 28), many...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Touching Tribute To The Late Virgil Abloh

The combined worlds of fashion, music and design were devastated yesterday when it was reported that Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White and Louis Vuitton artistic director, tragically passed away at the age of 41. Abloh was a pioneer who seemingly singlehandedly molded fashion and design into its most modern iteration...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AFP

Final Virgil Abloh show in Miami following shock death

Louis Vuitton will present the final collection by designer Virgil Abloh in Miami on Tuesday, following his death from cancer at the age of 41.  "In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton pays tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius with a presentation of his Spring-Summer 2022 Collection in Miami on November 30th," the fashion house said on Twitter. 
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ig
Teen Vogue

North West Had the Most Fire 'Fit at Virgil Abloh's Last Show

On November 28 news broke of cutting-edge designer Virgil Abloh's death from cancer at 41, just days before he was set to present his Spring/Summer 2022 collection for Louis Vuitton at an uptempo Miami-based show. Vuitton and Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, decided to still present the collection as planned, presenting it under the title “Virgil was here.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vulture

Virgil Abloh’s Life Celebrated In Final Louis Vuitton Runway Show

Louis Vuitton paid tribute to fashion icon Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White and the artistic director of LV’s menswear collection, by hosting his final runway show “Virgil Was Here” in Miami. The show featured Abloh’s Spring-Summer collection, honoring the late fashion designer’s contributions to the brand. Attendees included Ye, Kim Kardashian, North West, Pharell, and Bella Hadid. Abloh served as the creative director for Ye’s DONDA creative agency and helped create the album covers for “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” and “Yeezus”; Ye dedicated his latest Sunday Service performance to Abloh by having the Sunday Service choir perform “Easy On Me” by Adele. Rappers Offset, Quavo, and Kid Cudi walked on the runway during the presentation; Cudi walked in Abloh’s first Louis Vuitton show back in 2018 and the two frequently collaborated together on Cudi’s evolving style and merch.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Virgil Abloh’s Final Mercedes-Benz Collaboration Revealed in Miami

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Mercedes-Benz revealed its latest and final collaboration with Virgil Abloh, a Mercedes-Maybach electric show car, during Art Basel Miami Beach on Wednesday with an installation paying homage to the late designer, who passed away last Sunday due to a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. The brand said that following the wishes of Abloh’s family, the installation is open to the public at the Rubell Museum in Miami on Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first hour on the first day is opened exclusively to students from local design...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Drake Pays Tribute to Virgil Abloh: ‘Love You Eternally Brother’

Drake is remembering the legacy of his friend Virgil Abloh. The rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to share some photos of himself alongside Virgil, hours after it was announced that the artistic visionairy died at age 41 following a private battle with cancer. “My plan is to touch the...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Virgil Abloh Invited Everyone In

Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. Back in the pre-Instagram days of 2009, the street-style photographer Tommy Ton snapped a photo of Virgil Abloh, Kanye West, and a group of their friends outside Paris Fashion Week. Dressed to the nines, they all looked like PFW habitués, but as Abloh later recalled, they couldn’t even get into a Louis Vuitton show at the time.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Lil Uzi Vert Remembers Virgil Abloh With Touching Post: ‘The Story Must Go On’

Lil Uzi Vert is remembering Virgil Abloh through the late creative’s own words. In an Instagram post dedicated to his friend, who was announced to have died Sunday at age 41 following a private two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, Lil Uzi honored Virgil by sharing an excerpt from an interview Virgil did with the Fader in 2017, where he discussed meeting the rapper for the first time.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Lupe Fiasco Gives Virgil Abloh A Heartwarming Send-Off In "V.F."

On Sunday, November 28, Virgil Abloh passed away from a years-long battle with cancer, and days later, the world is still coming to terms with the loss one of its greatest creatives. Tributes have continued to pour in from the Hip-Hop community, and now, Lupe Fiasco has come forward with a song that pays homage to his fellow Chicagoan.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Tyler, The Creator Pays Tribute to Virgil Abloh With Touching Message

Tyler, The Creator has eulogized the late Virgil Abloh as a game changer and a “cheerleader” for other artists, himself included. “Sir Abloh was a true geek about things,” writes Tyler in a social post. “Passion seeped through everything he did. Whether a random set of songs we’ve never heard or what pantone the wing of a plane should be, he always meant it.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
rollingout.com

Virgil Abloh’s final collection showing today

The late Virgil Abloh‘s final Louis Vuitton menswear collection will be showcased in Miami today, Nov. 30, “per his wishes.”. The luxury French fashion house has confirmed their artistic director, who died on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at age 41, following a private battle with a rare form of cancer, wanted his final show to go ahead as planned.
MIAMI, FL
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

258
Followers
481
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy