Holt, MI

Police investigate 'nondescript' threat in Holt High School bathroom

By Mark Johnson, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 1 day ago
HOLT — A threat discovered in a Holt High School bathroom prompted a police investigation Thursday afternoon.

Administrators wrote in a Facebook post that a "nondescript threat" was found in a bathroom at the high school on Thursday, delaying dismissal and throwing a wrench in the afternoon bus schedule. Police determined there was no credible threat to the school and students were dismissed late.

"We are happy to report that there is no current threat to the school," the post read.

The threat at Holt High School comes two days after a shooting at Oxford High School, 90 miles east of Lansing, that left four students dead and seven injured.

More than half the schools in Oakland County, where Oxford is located, were closed Thursday due to copycat threats.

