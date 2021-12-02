ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Code Blue Alert issued through Thursday, December 9

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYqKV_0dCaStzR00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A Code Blue alert has been issued for Thursday, December 2 through Thursday, December 9. The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) warns that temperatures will be below 32 degrees or less. The Code Blue program is designed to make it easier for homeless people to find shelter in potentially dangerous winter conditions.

New York State COVID update, December 2

HATAS is a low-demand, humanitarian program that activates when the temperature hits 32 degrees while factoring in wind chill. In Albany, those seeking shelter can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission, at 259 South Pearl Street or the Emergency Overflow Shelter, at the Lutheran Church on 646 State Street.

People in need can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124 . If you see someone local who needs housing assistance, contact a local homeless provider for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

238 new cases in Albany County COVID update, December 3

Albany County is also reporting 238 new COVID cases and 178 recoveries since Wednesday. The county reports this is now the third consecutive day of reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID identified in Albany County within a 24-hour period. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 171.4.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York State COVID update, December 3

Five cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed by the DOH. The Governor has said there is no cause for alarm, as we knew this variant was coming and we should expect to see more cases. DOH reminds New Yorkers to get vaccines and boosters while continuing to wear masks and social distancing
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Two new wells to provide Hoosick Falls with clean water

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Two test wells south of Hoosick Falls will serve as the new water source for the village after years of testing, bottled water, and in-home filtration systems. Additionally, one existing village well will remain in use, according to the plan released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) on […]
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Assistance#Extreme Weather#Hatas#Code Blue#Covid#The Lutheran Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NEWS10 ABC

5 Things to know this Friday, December 3

Today's five things to know features Van Antwerp Middle School having a gun threat, a mother and 5-year-old son dead after Duanesburg stabbing, and Multiple cases of omicron found in New York City. After a crazy 24 hours that resulted in thunderstorms and hail, expect a mild weekend according to Jill Szwed's weather report.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York State marijuana opt-out tracker

While some municipalities have decided to opt-out of adult-use marijuana dispensaries and/or on-site consumption lounges in their jurisdiction. Failure to comply before the cutoff date will automatically enter a municipality into the retail market.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy