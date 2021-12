DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Q3 2022 Results Conference Call December 2, 2021 4:30 PM ET. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining DocuSign’s Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of the website following the call. [Operator Instructions]

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO