Jackson man sentenced for drug trafficking

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A 20-year-old Jackson man was sentenced on Thursday to 60 months in prison for possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

According to court documents, Javarius Jones was arrested on January 24, 2020, during the execution of a search warrant by law enforcement officers from the FBI, Jackson Police Department, and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. Several hundred grams of marijuana, multiple firearms, ammunition, and cash were seized from the residence.

Jones pled guilty on August 12, 2021, to possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

