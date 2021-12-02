ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Policy and Public Affairs Assistant

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Policy and Public Affairs Assistant

£25,330 per year plus £2670 (London office-based)

Full time, 35 hours per week

Office-based

Permanent contract

Cystic Fibrosis is a genetic condition and limits the life of people with cystic fibrosis (CF). The Cystic Fibrosis Trust is fighting for a life unlimited for everyone affected by the condition. Our mission is to create a world where everyone living with cystic fibrosis will be able to look forward to a long, healthy life.

We are looking for a Policy and Public Affairs Assistant to join our successful Policy and Public Affairs team. You will use your experience of working in a political environment or campaigning organisation to support the whole team as we embark on three exciting new campaign areas. This will include supporting lobbying and political engagement, assisting in policy development and helping ensure stakeholders are kept informed about what we are doing.

We also offer a range of benefits, flexible working, plus opportunities for learning and development.

Closing date for completed applications is 9am on 13th December 2021, with interviews expected 15/16th December 2021.

The Cystic Fibrosis Trust welcomes applications from candidates from all backgrounds and particularly from people with cystic fibrosis, disabled people, and Black, Asian and minority ethnic and LGBTQI+ candidates.

Please note: you will need to have the right to work in the UK before starting work for us and we will check this.

The Guardian

