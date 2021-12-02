ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Wellbeing Counsellor – Autistic Spectrum Conditions (ASC) Specialist

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OkcNQ_0dCaS9uc00

The Team

YMCA Dialogue has been delivering counselling and therapy to children and young people since 1994. In 2012 YMCA Dialogue counselling services were accredited by The British Association of Counselling & Psychotherapy. Dialogue Therapeutic & Family Services offers counselling services for children and young people with physical disability, behavioural, social and emotional difficulties, autism and learning difficulties. Children and young people who are feeling low, anxious or stressed can receive support from the Brighton & Hove Wellbeing Service, which provides an integrated, joined-up offer with one ‘front door’ leading to the most appropriate support as quickly as possible.

The Role

As part of the Brighton & Hove Community Wellbeing Service for children and young people in the City, YMCA DownsLink Group are recruiting for a Wellbeing Counsellor Autistic Spectrum Conditions (ASC) Specialist to provide assessments, counselling treatment and group work support for young people aged 4-12 years. The role is integrated with the within the CYP Wellbeing Service and the post holder will be required to work with the Counselling Leads, Team Manager, and triage team to support children / young people accessing provision within the emotional well-being and mental health pathways.

Who You Are

You will be a Graduate or Post Graduate level Counselling Diploma of 2 years minimum duration including personal counselling or psychotherapy. BACP Accreditation/eligibility for accreditation or BACP Registration or accredited with other relevant professional bodies (UKCP/HCP)

You will have experience in individual counselling with children & young people (aged 4 – 12); with further experience, knowledge and skills of working with children and young people with Autistic Spectrum Condition or Learning Difficulties. If successful, you will be delivering face-to-face appointments, triage and assessments. It’s essential you have; safeguarding knowledge of and experience managing safeguarding concerns, along with an understanding of and commitment to Trauma-Informed practice.

Expected working pattern; Monday to Friday with one evening until 7pm/8pm

The Benefits

The position comes with excellent benefits, including 27 days holiday per annum pro rata (plus bank holidays), company Sick Pay scheme, Life Assurance policy (2x your annual salary), Health & Wellbeing cash plan, Employee Assistance programme and Cycle to Work scheme.

As an organisation, we are committed to the continued professional development of all colleagues, providing an extensive programme of formal learning opportunities and supported by an organisational wide culture of learning.

Further Information

YMCA DownsLink Group welcomes applications from all sections of the community. We value diversity and promote inclusion, which we demonstrate through our activities, as well as in our policies and working practices. Reinforced by our culture and values, we seek to create an inspiring and inclusive place to work.

YMCA DLG requires all staff and volunteers to be committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and vulnerable adults and to respond proactively to safeguarding concerns. Successful applicants are required to undertake an Enhanced Disclosure via the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asc#Wellbeing#Autistic#The Team Ymca Dialogue#Ymca Downslink Group#The Cyp Wellbeing Service#Post Graduate Level#Bacp Registration#Ukcp Hcp
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
elkhornmediagroup.com

SNAP recipients will receive more benefits in December

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by the Department of Human Services) Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
HEALTH SERVICES
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined since the summer but the pandemic is not over. We have made tremendous headway and have vaccinated 67.1% of the US population but, unfortunately, the pandemic is still continuing. The recent resurgence of covid infections in the UK should highlight the resilience of this virus and the dangers that still remain. Of note, the UK is experiencing a surge in disease in spite of boasting a higher vaccination rate than the US. There has been some speculation that part of this may have been fueled by premature reopening and return to "normal" activity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

71K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy