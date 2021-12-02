The Team

YMCA Dialogue has been delivering counselling and therapy to children and young people since 1994. In 2012 YMCA Dialogue counselling services were accredited by The British Association of Counselling & Psychotherapy. Dialogue Therapeutic & Family Services offers counselling services for children and young people with physical disability, behavioural, social and emotional difficulties, autism and learning difficulties. Children and young people who are feeling low, anxious or stressed can receive support from the Brighton & Hove Wellbeing Service, which provides an integrated, joined-up offer with one ‘front door’ leading to the most appropriate support as quickly as possible.

The Role

As part of the Brighton & Hove Community Wellbeing Service for children and young people in the City, YMCA DownsLink Group are recruiting for a Wellbeing Counsellor Autistic Spectrum Conditions (ASC) Specialist to provide assessments, counselling treatment and group work support for young people aged 4-12 years. The role is integrated with the within the CYP Wellbeing Service and the post holder will be required to work with the Counselling Leads, Team Manager, and triage team to support children / young people accessing provision within the emotional well-being and mental health pathways.

Who You Are

You will be a Graduate or Post Graduate level Counselling Diploma of 2 years minimum duration including personal counselling or psychotherapy. BACP Accreditation/eligibility for accreditation or BACP Registration or accredited with other relevant professional bodies (UKCP/HCP)

You will have experience in individual counselling with children & young people (aged 4 – 12); with further experience, knowledge and skills of working with children and young people with Autistic Spectrum Condition or Learning Difficulties. If successful, you will be delivering face-to-face appointments, triage and assessments. It’s essential you have; safeguarding knowledge of and experience managing safeguarding concerns, along with an understanding of and commitment to Trauma-Informed practice.

Expected working pattern; Monday to Friday with one evening until 7pm/8pm

The Benefits

The position comes with excellent benefits, including 27 days holiday per annum pro rata (plus bank holidays), company Sick Pay scheme, Life Assurance policy (2x your annual salary), Health & Wellbeing cash plan, Employee Assistance programme and Cycle to Work scheme.

As an organisation, we are committed to the continued professional development of all colleagues, providing an extensive programme of formal learning opportunities and supported by an organisational wide culture of learning.

Further Information

YMCA DownsLink Group welcomes applications from all sections of the community. We value diversity and promote inclusion, which we demonstrate through our activities, as well as in our policies and working practices. Reinforced by our culture and values, we seek to create an inspiring and inclusive place to work.

YMCA DLG requires all staff and volunteers to be committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and vulnerable adults and to respond proactively to safeguarding concerns. Successful applicants are required to undertake an Enhanced Disclosure via the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).