During the 2020-2021 winter season, the Birds of Prey World Cup Races – along with many other ski races around the world – were canceled in response to the global pandemic. The tumultuous year brought challenges both on and beyond the mountain. But with those challenges came new opportunities for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail to accelerate and develop not only physical strength on the hill but mental strength as a community.

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO