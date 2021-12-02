ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How fast is Taysom Hill? Saints QB's 40 time ranks among NFL's speediest signal callers

By Madison Williams
Sporting News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTaysom Hill is making his first official quarterback start of the 2021 season on Thursday night versus the Cowboys. Hill is a versatile player on the Saints, sometimes playing as a wide receiver, running back or tight end. He's most known to be a quarterback, though. This season, Hill lost the...

FanSided

Sean Payton feels ‘strongly’ about Ian Book

We can’t believe we miss the days when we covered the Taysom Hill-Jameis Winston quarterback battle in New Orleans Saints‘ camp, but here we are. Twelve weeks into the season, we have a much more drab (and convoluted) QB rivalry to talk about: Trevor Siemian vs. Taysom Hill vs. Ian Book.
The Spun

NFL Insider Has Unfortunate Update On Saints QB Taysom Hill

The New Orleans Saints just can’t seem to catch a break this season. In an effort to try and salvage what’s already been a miserable season in New Orleans, Sean Payton handed the keys of his offense over to Taysom Hill on Thursday night. It didn’t go as planned. The...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Taysom Hill News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has always treasured having a unique player like Taysom Hill in his offensive gameplan. Clearly that still remains the case, because the 31-year-old Swiss Army knife reportedly landed a massive new contract on Monday afternoon. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints and...
AOL Corp

Taysom Hill's unique new deal worth at least $40M, plus more if he's the Saints' QB

Taysom Hill is not the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback now, but he has a new contract that could pay him up to $95 million if he earns that role down the road. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hill's "hybrid" contract extension will be dependent on which position he settles in at. At the very least, the Saints will be paying him up to $40 million in base salary if he stays in his role as a do-it-all offensive weapon.
National football post

Report: Taysom Hill inks ‘unique’ deal with Saints

New Orleans Saints utility player Taysom Hill, who has split time between quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and special teams throughout his five-year pro career in New Orleans, has received a new contract extension that reflects that hybrid role. Per ESPN, the Saints and Hill have agreed to a contract...
CBS Sports

NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving picks, plus Prisco's Power Rankings and details about Taysom Hill's huge contract

Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six Newsletter!. We usually start things off on Tuesday by recapping the Monday game, but I fell asleep at halftime, so we're not going to do that today. Just kidding, I didn't fall asleep, but I wish I had, because sleeping would have been 104 times better than watching the Giants play football. Also, if I'm going to sleep during a game this week, it's definitely going to be the Bears-Lions game on Thanksgiving.
profootballrumors.com

Saints, Taysom Hill Agree To Extension

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates. Quarterback Taysom Hill has agreed to a “unique four-year, hybrid…contract extension” with the Saints (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). The deal could pay anywhere between $40MM and $95MM, depending on the position he plays over that span. But, regardless of how he’s used, the deal will furnish him with $22.5MM in guaranteed cash.
canalstreetchronicles.com

5 Numbers You Need to Know: It Is Time for the Saints to Start Taysom Hill

Five numbers that will make you doomy and gloomy, with a hint of sunshine on the horizon after the Saints’ 40-29 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. On Sunday in Philadelphia, Saints’ starting quarterback Trevor Siemian ran into the end zone in the fourth quarter for a rushing touchdown. The score was Siemian’s second rushing touchdown in his entire six-year career (2015-2021). On the other hand, in a career two-year shorter (2017-2021), Taysom Hill has scored 14 rushing touchdowns to date. What does that have to do with anything you say? Well, allow me to expand: On Sunday, the Saints saw the impact of a running quarterback when they faced Jalen Hurts of the Eagles, who while passing for just 147 yards, rushed 18 times for 69 yards and had three rushing touchdowns in a 40-29 blowout victory against New Orleans. Hurts made the usually stout Saints’ run defense look like mere mortals, lost between focusing on either Hurts or on the actual running backs the Eagles lined up in various run-pass-option plays. This is a dimension that Hill would bring to the Saints’ offense that Siemian simply cannot. New Orleans has lost its last three games in a row, all of them started by Trevor Siemian, who has led a lethargic offense, one that seemingly only wakes up once down by two scores or more in the fourth quarter, when the other team is playing prevent-defense to bleed the clock. It is high time for the Saints to try something else at the quarterback position, and that move, I believe, should be to start Taysom Hill as soon as the Thanksgiving home-game against the Buffalo Bills.
