ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Community Christmas Production at First Baptist Church

By Submitted by David Mathis
scttx.com
 1 day ago

The 90 minute program of popular holiday songs and carols is free and will include a...

scttx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newport News-Times

Christmas Bazaar in Newport

The 21st annual NewportNaz J.O.Y. Group Christmas Bazaar was held on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20, featuring a variety of arts, crafts and food items. All proceeds will benefit NewportNaz kids and teens. Pictured right are two of the vendors, Mark and Randi Stevens, of Tidewater. Mark is a wood artist using local woods as much as possible to create items like cutting boards, cribbage boards, decorative mushrooms, bowls and lamps, which he sells through his business, Tidewater Timber. Randi is a natural fibers artist who hand-dyes wool, in some cases incorporating natural dyes like mushrooms and other plants. She also spins the wool and, through her business, Twisted Tidewater, sells yarn as well as some finished products. (Photos by Steve Card)
NEWPORT, OR
Indiana Gazette

Christmas craft show set

The River Valley Music Boosters will host a Christmas craft show from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. Saturday at the Blairsville Community Center, 101 N. East Lane, Blairsville. There will be 30 vendors and concessions available. There will also be a silent auction, and the show is a stop on the Cookie Walk during Light Up Night festivities.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
dayton.com

First Black Baptist church in Dayton celebrates 150 years of service

Zion Baptist Church, the first Black Baptist church in Dayton, will celebrate its 150th anniversary this Sunday, at the Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn. “We are proud of our heritage and the importance of Zion Baptist Church in the history of the city of Dayton, Ohio,” said the Rev. Dr. Rockney C. Carter, senior pastor at Zion Baptist Church. “It has been our privilege to serve the Dayton community for 150 years. We are especially excited because we could not celebrate (the actual anniversary) last year due to the pandemic.”
DAYTON, OH
burlesontx.com

Christmas at the Library

After you're done at Breakfast with Santa, head over to the library! Create ornaments and gifts using recycled materials at craft stations throughout the library. Enjoy refreshments, prize drawings and a local author book signing.
BURLESON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Come And Join Us#Santa Claus#Baptist#First Baptist Church#Handbells#Fbc
The Uvalde Leader-News

Celebrate Christmas downtown

It’s going to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Uvalde tomorrow at the intersection of U.S. Highways 83 and 90, as Santa ushers in Christmas during the Christmas at the Crossroads event. Not only will there be a parade and then Santa photos at the opera house annex for...
UVALDE, TX
ospreyobserver.com

Churches Offering Holiday Services

Local churches throughout the area are offering multiple options for celebrating Christmas this year. Bell Shoals Baptist church is offering services at its four locations. In Apollo Beach, Christmas Eve services will take place at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. On Sunday, December 26, there will be one combined service at 9:15 a.m.
BRANDON, FL
Randolph Leader

County Christmas parades scheduled

The Wedowee Christmas Parade will be Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Joe T. Bradley will be the grand marshal. The theme for this year’s parade is “Santa Claus & Superheroes on Main Street.”. Anyone interested in participating should contact Danielle Sorrells at 256-610-5272 or city hall at 256-357-2122. Wadley -...
WEDOWEE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
yourerie

First Baptist Church is this week’s winner of Loving Giving Local

First Baptist Church is this week’s winner of Loving Giving Local. First Baptist Church is this week’s winner of Loving Giving Local. Crews respond to fire at Burton Quinn-Scott Funeral Home. Your Weather Authority Weather Academy: Thanksgiving travel forecast. Jet Pet: Blake. Disneyland says ‘Believe’ Magic Key is now sold...
ADVOCACY
Times-Journal

Chestnut Grove Baptist Church’s drive-thru nativity returns

Chestnut Grove Baptist Church’s two-day drive-thru nativity experience returns Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nativity Coordinator Brenda Taylor said last year’s event was a success and hopes this year is even better. “We’ve expanded the nativity, adding some scenes we didn’t have...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Marshall News Messenger

Marshall's Mobberly Baptist Church welcomes interim senior pastor

Mobberly Baptist Church voted to affirm David Dykes as the interim senior pastor at a church business meeting on Nov. 14. With over 750 members in attendance between the Longview and Marshall campuses, the membership unanimously voted in Dykes. Dykes has been preaching since 1970 and pastored churches in Alabama...
LONGVIEW, TX
NOLA.com

Covington’s Greater Starlight Baptist Church celebrates 90 years, continues mission to impact community

The soulful sounds of the church organ recently resounded through the Greater Starlight Baptist Church as the Rev. Mallery Callahan II delivered his spirited Sunday message. “It won’t always be like this,” he boomed from the pulpit. “Seasons change. Your situation will change. And here’s the reason we serve a God who will see us through our suffering and is the same God who will break us out of our suffering.”
COVINGTON, LA
Columbia Missourian

Cookies, crafts and more: First Christian Church hosts Christmas Bazaar

First Christian Church was filled with Christmas trees, shimmery garland and the aroma of freshly baked cookies as vendors and community members gathered for the eighth annual Christmas Bazaar event Saturday. “This just gives us a reason to have more fun and see those friends that we haven’t seen in...
RELIGION
observer-me.com

St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church celebrates 130 years in Brownville Junction

BROWNVILLE JUNCTION — When the Canadian Pacific Railroad line through Maine was completed in 1888, workers on the railroad included local men and many from Canada. Some had come years earlier to help build the railroad and the accompanying structures; some came to work on the trains, the first of which rolled into Henderson, as the town was known then, at 7:50 a.m. on June 3, 1889.
BROWNVILLE, ME
Temple Daily Telegram

Church News & Community Fellowship

American Heritage Girls help with Operation Christmas Child. A group of American Heritage Girls assisted the Mid-Texas Area Teams of Operation Christmas Child last Saturday by passing out empty shoebox cartons to customers at the Chick-fil-A locations in Temple owned by Steve Joy. “Not all kids can have a great...
TEMPLE, TX
Athens Daily Review

Willow Springs Baptist Church introduces new pastor

The Rev. Dr. Alvie B. Stiefer has been a pastor or minister for different churches for. 42 years, most recently Willow Springs Baptist Church, 11546 FM 59 in Athens. He has been married to Judy Bush Stiefer for 35 years. They have two children and three grandchildren, one great-grandchild. Dr....
ATHENS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy