Community Christmas Production at First Baptist Church

The 21st annual NewportNaz J.O.Y. Group Christmas Bazaar was held on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20, featuring a variety of arts, crafts and food items. All proceeds will benefit NewportNaz kids and teens. Pictured right are two of the vendors, Mark and Randi Stevens, of Tidewater. Mark is a wood artist using local woods as much as possible to create items like cutting boards, cribbage boards, decorative mushrooms, bowls and lamps, which he sells through his business, Tidewater Timber. Randi is a natural fibers artist who hand-dyes wool, in some cases incorporating natural dyes like mushrooms and other plants. She also spins the wool and, through her business, Twisted Tidewater, sells yarn as well as some finished products. (Photos by Steve Card)

NEWPORT, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO