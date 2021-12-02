VDOT to test tide gates at HRBT this weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Heads up, commuters!

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is scheduled to conduct routine tide gate testing at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 to make facilities are prepared for possible inclement weather conditions.

If you plan on driving on Interstate 64 to the HRBT during this time, you can expect to be stopped for up to 60 minutes in each direction.

To avoid delays, you are encouraged to use Interstate 664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternate route.

Crews will first test the eastbound gates and then test the westbound gates at the HRBT.

Full directional closures are as follows:

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

Sunday, Dec. 5

2 a.m. to 3 a.m. – all eastbound traffic stopped

3 a.m. to 4 a.m. – all westbound traffic stopped

For additional travel alerts, you can follow @VaDOTHR on Twitter, visit 511virginia.org , call 511 or the Traffic Information Line at 757-361-3016 or download Virginia’s free 511 mobile app .