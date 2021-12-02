ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Police identify 2 victims killed in Grand Rapids shooting

By John Agar
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 1 day ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have released the identities of two men who were shot and killed last week at a house on Stafford Avenue NW. The victims...

Woman who stabbed man 188 times sentenced to life in prison

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A 61-year-old woman who stabbed a bound man 188 times was sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison without hope for parole. Pamela Harvey, convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 killing of Curtis Stovall, 61, was sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 1, by Muskegon County Circuit Judge Timothy Hicks.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Dispatchers acted properly during 27 minutes before deputy in chase was found fatally shot, officials say

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch said they acted properly the night a deputy was fatally shot. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Proxmire, 39, was shot during a police chase around 9:26 p.m. on Aug. 14 while he was pursing Kyle Goidosik on the eastern side of Kalamazoo County. Proxmire was posthumously promoted to sergeant.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
