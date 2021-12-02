ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Panama City Beach unveils list of major events happening in 2022

By Jenna Maddox
WMBB
WMBB
 1 day ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Panama City Beach is gearing up for its 2022 event season. “Visit Panama City Beach” released their scheduled events on Wednesday.

Sixth annual Panama City Beach Marathon to kick off on Saturday

Here is what’s currently on the schedule for 2022:

  • Food Trucks of America Food Truck Festival February 5-6
  • PCB Mardi Gras and Music Festival— February 11-12
  • Panama City Beach Scottish Festival— March 5
  • Emerald Coast Cruzin’— March 9-12 & November 9-12
  • UNwineD— March 18-19
  • Cajun Festival— April 18-24
  • ParrotHead Rendesvous: 2022 Stories We Could Tell, Take Two— April 21-24
  • Seabreeze Jazz Festival— April 20-24
  • Thunder Beach Spring Motorcycle Rally— April 27-May 1 & October 19-23
  • Visit Panama City Beach 70.3 Gulf Coast (Edgewater Beach Resort)— May 7
  • Grand Lagoon Taco’s & Tequila Fest— May 7
  • Florida Jeep Jam— May 12-15
  • Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam— June 3-5
  • Summer Concert Series— Every Tuesday from June through August
  • Real.Fun.Fourth— July 2-4
  • PCB Fishing Rodeo— September 23 through October 9
  • SandJam Music Festival— September 30 through October 2
  • Pirates of the High Seas Fest— October 3-9
  • Schooners Lobster Festival & Tournament— October 10-14
  • Panama City Beach Oktoberfest— October 14-16
  • Grand Lagoon Bloody Mary & Music Festival— November 4-5
  • Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN Florida (Pier Park) November 5
  • Beach Home for the Holidays— November 25-26
  • Panama City Beach Marathon and 5K— December 4
  • New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop— December 31

Learn more about Visit Panama City Beach and their upcoming events.

