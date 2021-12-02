Panama City Beach unveils list of major events happening in 2022

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Panama City Beach is gearing up for its 2022 event season. “Visit Panama City Beach” released their scheduled events on Wednesday.

Here is what’s currently on the schedule for 2022:

Food Trucks of America Food Truck Festival — February 5-6

— February 5-6 PCB Mardi Gras and Music Festival— February 11-12

February 11-12 Panama City Beach Scottish Festival— March 5

March 5 Emerald Coast Cruzin’— March 9-12 & November 9-12

March 9-12 November 9-12 UNwineD— March 18-19

March 18-19 Cajun Festival— April 18-24

April 18-24 ParrotHead Rendesvous: 2022 Stories We Could Tell, Take Two— April 21-24

April 21-24 Seabreeze Jazz Festival— April 20-24

April 20-24 Thunder Beach Spring Motorcycle Rally— April 27-May 1 & October 19-23

April 27-May 1 October 19-23 Visit Panama City Beach 70.3 Gulf Coast (Edgewater Beach Resort)— May 7

May 7 Grand Lagoon Taco’s & Tequila Fest— May 7

May 7 Florida Jeep Jam— May 12-15

May 12-15 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam— June 3-5

June 3-5 Summer Concert Series— Every Tuesday from June through August

Every Tuesday from June through August Real.Fun.Fourth— July 2-4

July 2-4 PCB Fishing Rodeo— September 23 through October 9

September 23 through October 9 SandJam Music Festival— September 30 through October 2

September 30 through October 2 Pirates of the High Seas Fest— October 3-9

October 3-9 Schooners Lobster Festival & Tournament— October 10-14

October 10-14 Panama City Beach Oktoberfest— October 14-16

October 14-16 Grand Lagoon Bloody Mary & Music Festival— November 4-5

November 4-5 Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN Florida (Pier Park) — November 5

November 5 Beach Home for the Holidays— November 25-26

November 25-26 Panama City Beach Marathon and 5K— December 4

December 4 New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop— December 31

Learn more about Visit Panama City Beach and their upcoming events.

