ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect may be charged

By Leland Vittert, Aleksandra Bush, Nexstar Media Wire, Sydney Kalich
WMBB
WMBB
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41UbvS_0dCaPkBV00

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. ( NewsNation Now ) — For the first time in history, the parents of an alleged school shooter might be charged in connection to their child’s alleged crime.

The prosecutor in Oxford, Michigan made the stunning announcement Wednesday as Ethan Crumbley, 15 faced a judge for the first time and was charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

Crumbley’s father bought the 9 mm Sig Sauer gun believed to have been used in the shooting last week, according to the county sheriff.

Sheriff says previous school shooting threat was not credible

Prosecutor Karen McDonald said the gun was not locked and secure and there was “strong evidence to suggest there was gross negligence” Thursday on “Morning in America.” McDonald said Thursday that the gun “seems to have been just freely available” to the teenager.

“Because with the right to gun ownership also brings responsibilities and the details that surround the access to that gun by mom and dad will be released very soon,” McDonald said. “But yes, we’re considering very serious charges. It goes far beyond negligence of a parent, let me just put it that way.”

You can watch the full interview in the player below.

Legal analyst Karen Conti told “On Balance” that there are no laws in Michigan saying, “If you have children, you have to lock up your gun.”

Still, Conti believes the parents could be held responsible in some way.

“If the parents knew he was acting goofy, and he was posting stuff on social media, saying, ‘I’m going to kill students, and hey, by the way, here’s my dad’s handgun,’ well, then I think the parents are culpable in some way, whether that’s actually charging them for terrorism or charging them for some kind of accountability,” Conti said.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard told reporters that Crumbley’s parents were called to the school Tuesday “for behavior in the classroom that was concerning.” The teen remained in school, and the shooting occurred a few hours later.

Conti says Michigan’s law is “really bizarre.”

“It says that if a child is under 18, a parent can be held liable criminally for a child’s actions if the child under 18 uses a gun at the school and if the parent knew the crime was going to be committed and did something to further the crime,” Conti said. “How are you going to prove these parents knew that this child was going to do it and did something to help the child do it?”

Debt collectors can now slide into your DMs to get your attention

She says laws overall don’t provide much criminal liability for parents.

Investigators have not announced a motive for Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles north of Detroit.

It was the deadliest school shooting since the Santa Fe, Texas, High School massacre in 2018, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killings database. The U.S. has had 31 mass killings this year, of which 28 involved firearms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

VIDEO: Dothan police & bomb squad negotiate peaceful surrender

UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan police and bomb squad were on the scene for nearly four hours negotiating with an unnamed woman who refused to get out of her vehicle on Friday. According to police, initial reports indicated there was a woman in distress inside a car near South Lena Street around 11 […]
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Gulf deputies make shooting and arson arrests at same home

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men were arrested in separate cases at the same home, Gulf County deputies said Thursday. A man was arrested after a shooting that occurred at a home in Howard Creek early Sunday morning. Tommy Glenn Smith, 70, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Florida sheriff details DCF shortcomings

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) —Last week the sheriff of Franklin County blasted the Florida Department of Children and Families saying the agency that is supposed to be protecting children is failing them. “One child that we have arrested several times prior to Thanksgiving holiday there was a Marchman Act signed by the judge to pick […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
WMBB

Wewahitchka Elementary bomb threat under investigation

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a written bomb threat located in a bathroom at Wewahitchka Elementary School Wednesday afternoon. According to the GCSO, the School Resource Deputy assigned to WES received the report at the end of the school day as students were about to be dismissed. Once […]
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach woman arrested for child neglect

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman was arrested and charged on Thursday. Shana Dalane Follett, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), child neglect, resisting arrest without violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer.  Panama City Beach police officers said they were called to the 16000 […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Former PCPD officer guilty of battery misdemeanor for hitting a victim

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Panama City police officer Eric Conley was convicted of a battery misdemeanor charge on Wednesday night. On Nov. 12, 2020, Conley struck victim Calvin Pittman multiple times in the chest as he was trying to calm Pittman down. Pittman was handcuffed and was not resisting arrest. Pittman did not […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#High School#Murder#Firearms#Oxford
WMBB

Suspect caught in Panama City armed robbery at coin laundry

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said Wednesday that they had nabbed the man who threatened a clerk with a gun and robbed the Fresh Scent Coin Laundry. The incident happened early Monday morning. The investigation led police to a possible suspect and on Tuesday detectives and members of the PCPD Street Crimes […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Tyndall Academy fourth-grader ranked top math student in Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One Tyndall Academy fourth-grader is excelling in the classroom, and is now ranked as the top math student in the state of Florida. Jackson Criss ranks as the 12th fourth-grader nationally, through the “First in Math” software program. “We check our rankings quite often to encourage them,” fourth-grade math teacher […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

WMBB

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy