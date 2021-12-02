ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

The Village of Endicott is Getting Into the Holiday Spirit

By Jackie Gillis
 1 day ago

ENDICOTT, NY- In an effort to get people into the holiday spirit, the Village of Endicott is hosting a parade.

This Saturday is the 81st Endicott Holiday Parade.

This year you can expect to see 6 major musical bands, numerous floats, decorated vehicles, walkers, dances, and much more.

The parade begins at 4 P.M. on Washington Ave, following is a tree lighting ceremony at the Municipal Park at 5, then a fireworks display which will begin at 5:15.

Santa Claus will also be at the Endicott Fire Station with hot chocolate and cookies following the parade.

Dan Simonds Photography at Muckles for First Friday

Tomorrow's First Friday Art Walk features the work of a local photographer who uses a variety of techniques to highlight the beauty of our area. Dan Simonds likes taking pictures of cityscapes and nature scenes. He takes photos on the ground as well as using a professional drone for aerials. The drone can take multiple pictures in a grid and stitch them together to create enormous panoramas. Plus, Simonds also blends together multiple exposures of the same photo in a manner that can give the impression the photo is actually a painting.
BINGHAMTON, NY
