The Village of Endicott is Getting Into the Holiday Spirit
ENDICOTT, NY- In an effort to get people into the holiday spirit, the Village of Endicott is hosting a parade.
This Saturday is the 81st Endicott Holiday Parade.
This year you can expect to see 6 major musical bands, numerous floats, decorated vehicles, walkers, dances, and much more.
The parade begins at 4 P.M. on Washington Ave, following is a tree lighting ceremony at the Municipal Park at 5, then a fireworks display which will begin at 5:15.
Santa Claus will also be at the Endicott Fire Station with hot chocolate and cookies following the parade.
