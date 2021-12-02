ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

How and where to celebrate the return of Stockton's tree lighting ceremony, boat parade

By The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVUPq_0dCaPfls00

The annual city of Stockton tree lighting ceremony returns Saturday at Weber Point Events Center.

The tree lighting will be followed by the Lynn Hahn Memorial Delta Reflections Lighted Boat Parade.

Gates at Weber Point will open at 4 p.m. for visitors to enjoy live caroling, snowfall, free hot chocolate and more. There will also be vendors, food trucks and an opportunity to take a photo with Frosty the Snowman and Santa Claus.

Visitors are encouraged to stick around after the 5:30 p.m. tree lighting to watch the lighted boat parade. The parade, sponsored by Roger Hahn and the Stockton Yacht Club, will be led by the Port of Stockton fireboat, Sunrise, and starts about 5 p.m. at Windmill Cove. It is expected to reach downtown Stockton and Weber Point at about 6:30 p.m.

In addition to the tree at Weber Point, the city will have several other downtown locations decorated for the holidays. There will be lights at the Weber Point Fountain, lighted trees in Martin Luther King Plaza, and festive wreaths and lights on City Hall, the Civic Auditorium and Cesar Chavez Central Library.

The Weber Point Fountain lights and water rhythms will dance to holiday music 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 3.

Last year there was no traditional tree-lighting ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tree, however, was lit up at night for passing pedestrians and motorists to enjoy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022. The new intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Government
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Government
Stockton, CA
Lifestyle
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
Fox News

Republican foes of Chris Cuomo comment on stunning suspension: 'Needs to be fired immediately'

Some of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's Republican foes had sharp words for the liberal host after he was indefinitely suspended this week by the scandal-plagued network. Cuomo was reprimanded after evidence of his extensive involvement in his brother Andrew Cuomo's political operations amid sexual harassment allegations was too much for CNN to ignore. The "Cuomo Prime Time" host used his media connections to investigate his brother's accusers and other reporters delving into the former New York governor's scandals.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

215
Followers
52
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy