'Unacceptable:' Port Orchard mayor says county has more work to do to clean up Veterans Park

The city of Port Orchard is not satisfied with the work Kitsap County has done at Veterans Park in response to a notice of violation letter it issued the county in September over "serious nuisance conditions," according to the mayor.

There’s still more work to be done to clean up trash and solve sanitation problems at the park, which is owned by Kitsap County but within city limits, Port Orchard Mayor Rob Putaansuu said.

“We appreciate the 11 tons of trash removed, but there’s still more to be done,” Putaansuu said, referring to a massive cleanup effort by the county in late October that was held in conjunction with nonprofits.

"This situation is out of control," Putaansuu said, adding it's "unacceptable."

If the issue isn’t solved, the county faces fines of up to $250 a day for failing to comply with municipal codes.

The letter sent to Kitsap County by Port Orchard's code enforcement officer in September said a site visit this summer by city staff, the Kitsap Public Health District and the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office found 40 tents and 15-20 campsites. In addition to trash, syringes, propane tanks and household goods, the city's code enforcement officer found hand-dug "pit privies" and 5-gallon buckets with feces close to encampment sites and above an adjacent stream.

South Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire in the park on July 14 where a 25-feet-by-25-feet area was burned, according to the letter. A day later, a man was found deceased on a park trail.

Kitsap County wasn't the only landowner to receive a code enforcement letter, Putaansuu said. Property owners in the vicinity of the park that had items left by those living in the encampments also received letters. Those properties were cleaned sufficiently, Putaansuu said.

“The root of the problem is coming from Veterans Park and spilling over,” he said.

Police can’t do much about the issue, but if there’s a 911 call emergency services will respond. If there are county park rules not being enforced, the police can’t do anything about that.

“We’re not going to enforce the county’s park rules,” Putaansuu said. “If there’s a crime, yes, we respond.”

Doug Washburn, Kitsap County human services director, said the county is trying to respond to encampments while also being in line with the precedent in the federal case Martin vs. City of Boise, a federal court ruling that states that cities can’t criminalize homeless people sleeping outside when there is no other place for them to go.

Kitsap County officials held a listening session on Tuesday to take questions about planned homeless shelter on track to open next year at a former gym on Mile Hill Drive. Those attending raised concern over issues at Veterans Park.

Kirsten Jewell, housing and homelessness division manager for the county, said there are no emergency shelter programs in Port Orchard and few social services, which exacerbates problems at Veterans Park. It's one reason the Mile Hill Shelter is being planned in Port Orchard.

“We know people do better when they stay in their own community,” she said. “More than 1,700 households are requesting help with housing.”

The first step is getting someone back into an emergency housing situation so they can be stabilized, have an address, and more easily take advantage of social services, Jewell said.

Washburn said Veterans Park is a place of high concern. Legal decisions have tied the county’s hands on what law enforcement can do to eliminate the increasing homelessness in the park, he said.

Last week, county officials unveiled a draft Unauthorized Encampment Response Policy. To help address encampments, the policy will increase hotel voucher funding and funding for increased affordable housing.

The best thing that can be done to stop encampments is to prevent homelessness in the first place, Washburn said.

The new Mile Hill shelter will help with this, he said. It will provide a safe place to store belongings and the facility is open to people 24/7. This will make it less likely for people to be wandering the streets and more likely to access drug rehabilitation if needed, Washburn said.

The shelter is in the planning, permitting, and development phase, but the hope is to open it in spring 2022.

“We need to offer an alternative to people staying outside, in vehicles, etc. It will help stop the spread of COVID-19 among homeless people, it reduces the need for pan-handling and being on the street,” Washburn said.

Despite the need for emergency shelter demonstrated by the situation at Veterans Park, commenters during the listening session said they had concerns over the safety of the neighborhood with a homeless shelter moving in.

“I hope you take to heart the comments of all of our community, especially those impacted. I call for a public hearing with an independent hearing examiner,” said David Grout, president of the Mile Hill Public Safety Organization. His business is near the property.

Washburn said the county believes that instead of being a threat to safety, the shelter will increase security in the area, getting people off the streets and out of parks.

“This is how you help to combat that — you get people into treatment, mental health services, and a roof over their head,” he said.

The County’s new Unauthorized Encampment Response Policy aims to “set forth clear, consistent, and uniform guidelines for addressing unauthorized encampments on county property," it states, adding that it "is also intended to provide a consistent, coordinated and compassionate response to address the needs of individuals experiencing homelessness."

"Finally, this Policy seeks to balance the interests of encampment residents with the rights of other community residents and the need to maintain public health and safety,” according to the document.

Putaansuu said the policy is a good next step, but there needs to be action behind the policy. He said the Port Orchard City Council is fed up, and there is a special meeting with county commissioners on Tuesday.

"It's good to have a plan and I applaud the county for coming up with a plan.

"We want to help people who want our help, get them to shelter or treatment if you have addiction issues," he said. The city's navigator is knowledgeable about the resources in the area and can help those without homes connect to them.

But Putaansuu said more was needed.

"There aren't a lot of resources, I'll acknowledge that," he said.

