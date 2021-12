Bixby woman shot in the chest during an apparent domestic incident, TCSO says

BIXBY, Okla. — Deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a woman was shot in the chest in Bixby.

Deputies say a suspect is already in custody and the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute.

