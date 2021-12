Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended for three games for misrepresenting his vaccine status, yet Aaron Rodgers has not. On Thursday afternoon, the outcome of the NFL investigation into the allegation that Antonio Brown used a fake vaccine card became public. It was determined that Brown and two others “misrepresented (their) vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols,” resulting in a three-game suspension for Brown.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO