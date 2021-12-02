ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TDH reports 343 new COVID cases, 7 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Thursday

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 343 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 170 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

After the region gained more than 1,000 new cases over the past three days, Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day case rate has risen to its highest point since early to mid-October.

Vaccinations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2cJ6_0dCaNywL00

As of today, 241,259 people, or about 47.7% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 2,007 new vaccinations over the past week, down 4% from the previous seven-day period but up 23% from about a month ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EC0cc_0dCaNywL00

New Cases

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MVOA_0dCaNywL00

New cases reported today by county: Carter +23, Greene +48, Hawkins +45, Johnson +9, Sullivan +114, Unicoi +9, and Washington +95.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yu86s_0dCaNywL00

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,490 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,410 new cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09bHdF_0dCaNywL00

There have been 95,352 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPlqo_0dCaNywL00
Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators .

Of the seven Northeast Tennessee counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area, five are among the top 10 with the highest community spread rates in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDPXO_0dCaNywL00

Cases Among School-Aged Children

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKDtH_0dCaNywL00

Over the past week, there have been 260 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 17% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 11% from a week ago but up 70% from a month ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ptqmr_0dCaNywL00

New Deaths

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wj3Lv_0dCaNywL00

New deaths reported today by county: Hawkins +1, Sullivan +5, and Unicoi +1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01PZzo_0dCaNywL00

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 23 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 16 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,581 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftA5S_0dCaNywL00

The TDH reported 2,534 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 166 from the previous day.

The last time active cases were this high: Oct. 9.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V92hf_0dCaNywL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m1ztq_0dCaNywL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HLwOG_0dCaNywL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5YMZ_0dCaNywL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRLQH_0dCaNywL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVuwV_0dCaNywL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yl5u8_0dCaNywL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3BB1_0dCaNywL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qKvDm_0dCaNywL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWMRK_0dCaNywL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TaFbR_0dCaNywL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWDX7_0dCaNywL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r88cN_0dCaNywL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0bJn_0dCaNywL00

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,490 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,321,030 cases.

The health department also reported 100 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,296 deaths.

There are currently 15,776 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,110 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,287,958 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 95,352 (343)
Inactive/recovered: 91,237 (170)
Deaths: 1,581 (7)
Active cases: 2,534 (166)

Carter County
Total cases: 10,990 (+23)
Inactive/recovered: 10,544 (+8)
Deaths: 228 (0)
Active cases: 218 (+15)

Greene County
Total cases: 14,394 (+48)
Inactive/recovered: 13,871 (+19)
Deaths: 247 (0)
Active cases: 276 (+29)

Hawkins County
Total cases: 10,869 (+45)
Inactive/recovered: 10,416 (+17)
Deaths: 184 (+1)
Active cases: 269 (+27)

Johnson County
Total cases: 3,968 (+9)
Inactive/recovered: 3,809 (+12)
Deaths: 53 (0)
Active cases: 106 (-3)

Sullivan County
Total cases: 28,650 (+114)
Inactive/recovered: 27,271 (+54)
Deaths: 457 (+5)
Active cases: 922 (+55)

Unicoi County
Total cases: 3,253 (+9)
Inactive/recovered: 3,147 (+3)
Deaths: 67 (+1)
Active cases: 39 (+5)

Washington County
Total cases: 23,228 (+95)
Inactive/recovered: 22,179 (+57)
Deaths: 345 (0)
Active cases: 704 (+38)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

NE Tennessee’s COVID-19 case rate continues to increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 302 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths, and 221 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday. The region’s seven-day case rate is up 112% from a month ago. Vaccinations As of today, 241,714 people, or about 47.8% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Northeast Tenn. sees a surge in COVID-19 booster shot uptake

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – There has been a surge in people receiving their booster shots in Northeast Tennessee. In the first 10 days of the government recommending booster shots for adults, an average of 700 people a day chose to get their booster. With Omicron on the horizon, that number almost doubled to 1,338 […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Upward trend of COVID-19 cases continues in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health recorded 190 new cases out of Southwest Virginia on Friday, continuing an upward trend of COVID-19 cases in the nine-county region. Washington and Tazewell accounted for the most single-day new COVID-19 cases on Friday, at 50 and 26 additional cases, respectively. The region’s rolling seven-day average […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Ballad Health: 4 children fighting COVID-19 in Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two more children are battling COVID-19 in Niswonger Children’s Hospital, according to data from Ballad Health Friday. The health system revealed that four children are receiving treatment for the virus in the pediatric facility, and 209 patients remain in facilities across the 21-county service area fighting the novel coronavirus. Four […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
WJHL

Three weeks after COVID law signed, schools, health departments still lack quarantine guidance

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – When her board members asked Johnson County School Superintendent Mischelle Simcox Nov. 11 about whether the COVID-battered system wouldn’t be authorized to quarantine students if Tennessee’s health commissioner didn’t offer guidance on a new law, Simcox was reassuring. The questions came one day before the law giving Tennessee Commissioner of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sullivan County man among 17 granted clemency by Gov. Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee granted clemency to 17 people on Thursday, according to a release from the governor’s office. Among those who were granted clemency was Kenney Simpson of Sullivan County, who was granted a pardon. The release did not state Simpson’s offense. “After reviewing the unique merits of each case, I […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Thousands of Tennessee families to get extra $950 in aid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say thousands of low-income families will be receiving a one-time payment of $950 through federal pandemic aid. The Tennessee Department of Human Services says the payments began this week to the Electronic Benefit Transfer cards to households qualifying for Tennessee’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, named Families First. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Southwest Virginia new COVID hospitalization rate rising quickly

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s new COVID hospitalization rate has doubled in the past five days and is more than triple the state average, Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported Thursday. VDH reported 12 new hospitalizations in the nine-county region Thursday, bringing the rolling seven-day average per 100,000 population to 11.4. The state average […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Cdc#Tdh#Ne Tennessee#Northeast Tennessee#News Channel 11#Uni
WJHL

Support growing for expansion of Tweetsie Trail in Carter County

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — Support continues to grow for a massive expansion of a popular Northeast Tennessee hiking and biking trail. Johnson City leaders recently offered their official support for expanding the Tweetsie Trail, which links Johnson City and Elizabethton along a 10-mile stretch of what once was the historic East Tennessee and Western […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Niswonger Children’s Hospital holds annual benefit raffle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One lucky person walked away with a brand new car after Friday’s Niswonger Children’s Hospital benefit raffle. The raffle was held as a virtual event with patients from the hospital doing the honors. In addition to a new car, those who entered the raffle had the chance to win cash […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Law expert: Holston Home federal lawsuit could be unconstitutional

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greeneville-based Christian children’s home Thursday filed a federal lawsuit in what they claim is an attempt to preserve their religious freedom. Holston United Methodist Home for Children, better known as Holston Home, hired Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) to file a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Greeneville on Thursday. […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WJHL

Holston United Methodist Home for Children files federal lawsuit against Biden Administration

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Northeast Tennessee Christian children’s home is suing the Biden Administration. Greeneville-based Holston United Methodist Home for Children filed the federal lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville. The Christian nonprofit cares for abused and neglected children through its residential and foster care services in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Johnson City leaders approve interlocal agreement for Ashe Street courthouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – City commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with Washington County regarding the future of the Ashe Street courthouse. The state of Tennessee has appropriated $5 million for the City of Johnson City to rehabilitate the building. Since the courthouse is owned by Washington County, the county and the city must enter […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Administrative changes & transparency: New Washington Co. Sheriff provides departmental update

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton announced leadership changes within the department on Thursday morning, introducing new administrators and the sheriff’s office’s strive for transparency. Sexton introduced newly appointed Chief Deputy John Lowry, Capt. Thomas Dillard to lead the Criminal Investigations Department, Jail Administrator Don Finley, Lt. Kevin Sanders over the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Officials provide update on Aerospace Park project at Tri-Cities Airport

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials provided an update on the Aerospace Park project at Thursday night’s Johnson City commission meeting. Aerospace Park is being constructed alongside the Tri-Cities Airport and is expected to house aviation-related industries. Many organizations have come together including Sullivan County, Washington County, Kingsport, Johnson City, and Bristol to contribute a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

500-acre wildfire continues to burn in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A large wildfire has broken out in the Big Rock area of Buchanan County. According to Rocky Wood, a Forest Technician for Virginia Forestry, the fire originated in Kentucky and advanced over the state line into Virginia. The wildfire is over 500 acres in size, but Wood reported it is […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Dobyns-Bennett principal named Tennessee Principal of the Year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Dr. Chris Hampton has been named Tennessee Principal of the Year. Hampton has served as Dobyns-Bennett’s principal for 10 years. He previously served as a special education teacher, school counselor, and secondary curriculum coordinator. This year, the Tennessee Department of Education decided to name two principals of […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Kingsport reveals plans for new John Sevier Middle School

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools officials revealed plans for transforming the former Sullivan North High School building into a new middle school. The old Sullivan North has been sitting empty since the county consolidated it, Sullivan South, and Sullivan Central into the new West Ridge High School. Kingsport acquired the building in July. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy