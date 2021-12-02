TDH reports 343 new COVID cases, 7 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 343 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 170 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

After the region gained more than 1,000 new cases over the past three days, Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day case rate has risen to its highest point since early to mid-October.

Vaccinations

As of today, 241,259 people, or about 47.7% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 2,007 new vaccinations over the past week, down 4% from the previous seven-day period but up 23% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +23, Greene +48, Hawkins +45, Johnson +9, Sullivan +114, Unicoi +9, and Washington +95.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,490 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,410 new cases.

There have been 95,352 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators .

Of the seven Northeast Tennessee counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area, five are among the top 10 with the highest community spread rates in the state.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 260 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 17% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 11% from a week ago but up 70% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Hawkins +1, Sullivan +5, and Unicoi +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 23 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 16 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,581 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,534 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 166 from the previous day.

The last time active cases were this high: Oct. 9.





































COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,490 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,321,030 cases.

The health department also reported 100 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,296 deaths.

There are currently 15,776 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,110 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,287,958 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 95,352 (343)

Inactive/recovered: 91,237 (170)

Deaths: 1,581 (7)

Active cases: 2,534 (166)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,990 (+23)

Inactive/recovered: 10,544 (+8)

Deaths: 228 (0)

Active cases: 218 (+15)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,394 (+48)

Inactive/recovered: 13,871 (+19)

Deaths: 247 (0)

Active cases: 276 (+29)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,869 (+45)

Inactive/recovered: 10,416 (+17)

Deaths: 184 (+1)

Active cases: 269 (+27)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,968 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 3,809 (+12)

Deaths: 53 (0)

Active cases: 106 (-3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 28,650 (+114)

Inactive/recovered: 27,271 (+54)

Deaths: 457 (+5)

Active cases: 922 (+55)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,253 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 3,147 (+3)

Deaths: 67 (+1)

Active cases: 39 (+5)

Washington County

Total cases: 23,228 (+95)

Inactive/recovered: 22,179 (+57)

Deaths: 345 (0)

Active cases: 704 (+38)

