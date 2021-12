We do holiday shows in the NoHo Arts District! If you’re not in the holiday spirit, you should definitely check out one or all of the shows we’ve put together in this handy, Christmas show quick list. If you have guests visiting, a show is a nice treat or gift. If you’re still not into the holidays, there are non Christmas/holiday inspired shows. Check out the NoHo Theatre Guide.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO