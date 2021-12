Singer-songwriter Linda Chorney has belatedly picked up a Grammy nod in the American roots song category, after Recording Academy president-CEO Harvey Mason Jr. personally looked into the mystery of why her name was absent from the official nominations, even though a few early news accounts had listed her as a nominee. It seemed like an odd coincidence that Chorney, of all people — a prior nominee with some Grammy-related controversy in her past — would have accidentally been the random victim of a Grammys snafu. But, as Mason found out and was able to relay to Chorney this week, it was...

