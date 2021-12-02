ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rand Paul says Fauci should be jailed for five years for lying to Congress – something fact checkers insist he did not do

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKdQt_0dCaNDtY00

Republican Senator Rand Paul said he thinks Dr Anthony Fauci , the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, should go to prison for five years for allegedly lying to Congress.

"Fauci should go to prison for five years for lying to Congress. They've prosecuted other people, they've selectively gone after Republicans, but in no way will they do anything about him lying," he told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network.

Mr Paul and Ms Bartiromo both claimed that Dr Fauci lied to Congress, referencing his claim that the National Institutes of Health did not fund "gain of function" research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The senator believes that a letter sent by the NIH principal deputy director contradicted Mr Fauci's claim, and that the contradiction constitutes a lie under oath.

While Mr Paul and other Republicans want to portray the claim as a cut-and-dry issue of Dr Fauci telling a lie, the truth is more complex and does not support the allegation that the doctor intentionally mislead Congress.

During a Senate hearing, Mr Paul claimed that "super viruses" had been created at the Wuhan lab and that the experiments which created the viruses had been funded by the National Institutes of Health. Dr Fauci dismissed those claims as "entirely and completely incorrect”.

According to The Washington Post , a nongovernmental group called EcoHealth Alliance did receive funding from the NIH to research on whether or not bat-specific pathogens could jump to humans. That group also reportedly did not report a finding that indicated an experiment resulted in a spike in viral growth.

Gain of function research is a common scientific practice in which researchers trigger mutations and study how they affect a specific subject. The practice has been controversial since its inception, particularly when it comes to dangerous pathogens. In recent years, scientists have become increasingly less willing to conduct the research in some circumstances due to associated risks.

The benefit of the research is that it allows scientists to study potential mutation pathways a virus might take, giving them more time and information with which to develop treatments or preventative measures.

There is no consensus in the scientific community of what specifically constitutes gain of function research, nor is there consensus on whether or not the research is too dangerous to undertake.

With regard to the NIH letter referenced by Mr Paul, it is not clear whether EcoHealth's experiments constitute gain of function research. The letter also does not suggest that the NIH actually funded any research that did result in gain of function, despite claims by Mr Paul and other Republican lawmakers.

The grant from the NIH obtained by EcoHealth for its research does not show any intention on behalf of the NGO to produce a dangerous or otherwise enhanced pathogen.

Dr Lawrence A Tabak, the principal deputy director at the NIH, wrote in his letter that "as sometimes occurs in science, this was an unexpected result of the research, as opposed to something that the researchers set out to do.”

However, he went on to say that the viruses that were studied under the grant were "genetically very distant from SARS-CoV-2," the virus that causes Covid-19. That admission suggests whatever the researchers produced at the lab was likely not the 2019 coronavirus .

Despite the fact that the NIH letter did not say it funded gain of function research, Republican lawmakers including Senator Tom Cotton have insisted that the letter admits to the agency funding those experiments.

“While the letter does not use the phrase ‘gain of function’ to avoid the obvious political consequences, it describes work that matches the commonly accepted definition of ‘gain-of-function’ research, as confirmed by members of the scientific community,” Mr Cotton's spokesman told The Washington Post . “Senator Cotton said the NIH admitted funding gain-of-function research because the NIH did in fact fund gain-of-function research, whether the letter used that phrase or not."

Mr Paul, further defending his stance that Dr Fauci lied despite the NIH letter, said Dr Fauci should be removed from his station.

"But he should be prosecuted for lying, but at the very least he should be taken out of his position because I think he cost people's lives through misinformation," Mr Paul said.

The senator chastising someone for spreading misinformation is particularly ironic, considering Mr Paul himself has numerous times undermined coronavirus mitigation efforts and spread factually incorrect information about the virus.

Last month, Mr Paul claimed that masks "don't work," citing, and twisting, the results of a study from Denmark, which actually showed that mask usage helped to mitigate the spread of the virus.

He also suggested the researchers were unwilling to study the effects of Ivermectin, a dewormer used for humans and livestock, because of their "hatred" for Donald Trump. He later recanted and admitted that such studies were being conducted.

Further, he claimed that "naturally acquired" immunity from Covid-19 – through becoming infected and surviving the virus – was better than taking the developed coronavirus vaccines. No such study existed to validate his claims at the time, and more recent research suggests that natural immunity may wear out over time, making those who were infected and survived susceptible to another infection.

Comments / 110

freddi
23h ago

If a prominent, accomplished, respectable physician or researcher has concerns about Dr. Fauci, I will consider what they have to say, but Rand Paul? He could not bend medicine to his liking. It appears that since he could not maintain his medical license, he went into politics where there are no rules.

Reply(4)
13
old bird
1d ago

Rand Paul is right - Fauci is the worst of the worst- had a hand in the creation of it has suppressed valid scientific research in the name of control politics - and pretends to be a man of science- he should be named Joseph Goebbels.

Reply(4)
24
Robert Eldredge
1d ago

Not a Rand Paul fan but he is correct on this. Fauci obviously is an intelligent man and I’m not arguing the science. But after Obama banned GOF testing in 2014 Fauci funneled money to that lab. There are pictures of him at that lab, e-mails backing up his funding to that lab. He initially denied funding that lab then changed his story after the e-mails came out. But said they did not fund GOF testing. He had a conflict of interest from the start, has not been truthful and knows way more about it than he’s letting on. I trust the science but not him

Reply(7)
16
Related
The New Yorker

Dr. Oz Hopes to Replace Rand Paul as Biggest Quack in Senate

PENNSYLVANIA (The Borowitz Report)—Explaining his decision to enter the political sphere, Dr. Mehmet Oz said that he hopes to oust Rand Paul as the biggest quack in the United States Senate. Oz said that Paul, a former ophthalmologist, has shown an impressive obliviousness about medicine while serving in Washington, but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Rand Paul's false claim that masks don't work

- - - When Paul talks about "the peer-reviewed studies of masks," he is referring to only one study, from Denmark, and he's twisting what it says. In reality, multiple peer-reviewed studies show that wearing face coverings mitigates the spread of the coronavirus. That's especially true for recently infected people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Maria Bartiromo
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Donald Trump
New York Post

Ted Cruz, Rand Paul rip Fauci over ‘I represent science’ claim

Sens. Rand Paul and Ted Cruz blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci again on Sunday after the White House chief medical adviser accused his critics of being “anti-science.”. In an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” moderator Margaret Brennan mentioned legislation introduced by Republicans that would limit or halt federal funding for so-called “gain-of-function” research, in which viruses are modified to increase their transmissibility and virulence.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Fox Business Network#Nih#The Washington Post#Ecohealth Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Rand Paul blasts Fauci: 'Astounding and alarming' to declare 'I represent science'

Dr. Anthony Fauci escalated his spat with some lawmakers over the nation’s COVID-19 response by claiming they oppose "science." Fauci has served as the face of the government’s pandemic response, putting him at odds with lawmakers who remain critical of that response. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has frequently sparred with Fauci over various statements and policies the president’s chief medical adviser has made or endorsed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Biden and Fauci’s Omicron travel ban ‘worse than useless,’ critics say

Critics took aim Saturday at White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Biden for their “worse than useless” response to the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19. “No worries, travel ban begins next week because you know, variants don’t spread on holiday weekends,” Republican Rep. Thomas Massie...
POTUS
wymt.com

Sen. Rand Paul: Ky. will lose workforce following vaccine mandate, masks don’t work

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) says 34 percent of Kentucky’s total labor force is at risk of losing their jobs if the vaccine mandate goes into effect. The Kentucky Senator says a vaccine mandate is not necessary as he feels that Kentucky is protected based on the current vaccine rates for the older population, coupled with natural immunity.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox News

Biden jokes that Fauci is president, says he sees Fauci more than first lady

President Biden joked on Thursday that Dr. Anthony Fauci is so involved in White House affairs that sometimes it feels like he is the real president. During an address on the White House's latest strategy to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Biden opened by applauding Fauci, whom Biden said he sees more than his own wife. Biden went on to joke that Fauci is the real commander-in-chief.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

In Cruz-Fauci fight over research, who’s more insufferable? Hint: It’s not the senator

When we last checked on Sen. Ted Cruz, he was squabbling with Big Bird. Now, he’s got a much more worthy opponent: Dr. Anthony Fauci. Over the weekend, their spat over whether U.S. science agencies funded the kind of virus research that could create a more effective, deadly disease continued. And while Cruz has typically overshot the mark, Fauci’s reaction proved that the doctor/bureaucrat needs to spend more time in the lab and less in the media.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

362K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy