Salinas, CA

Police catch wanted felon after being spotted passing by a Starbucks

By Melody Waintal
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 1 day ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Violence Suppression Task Force Officer arrested 31-year-old suspect who had a felony warrant for his arrest after an off-duty officer spotted him walking past a local Starbucks, according to Salinas Police.

The off-duty officer was grabbing his morning cup of coffee when he noticed a man in the Creek Bridge area that was wanted for a felony in Monterey County, police said.

Since the officer was not in uniform, he called the VSTF to take the suspect into custody, but he tried to run away from police in his car and drove into a dirt path with a dead end of Bunker Hill, they said. But according to police, he quickly realized his Mazda sedan couldn't handle the path and slid down the hill crashing into a tree.

Former track runner and now VSTF officer was able to out run the suspect and arrest him, police said. In a vehicle search, officers sad they found a loaded firearm and because the suspect was a wanted felon he's not allowed to have it. Officers then searched his residence where they found $15,000 in cash and a Butane Honey Oil lab.

The suspect was transported to Monterey County Jail for evading police, possession of narcotics for sale, weapons, and the warrant for his arrest.

"We also left him with some pro advice that if you are wanted you might not want to take walks near Starbucks," Salinas Police said in a Facebook post

