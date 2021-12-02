Two new children’s books written by local author

The classics always make popular Christmas presents – and there is no rest for Winnie-the-Pooh this year, who stars in a new spin-off tale. Once There Was a Bear by Jane Riordan (Farshore, £14.99) is the prequel to A A Milne’s original stories, taking us back to when Pooh was purchased for the baby Christopher Robin. (“Once upon a time there was a bear sat on a shelf in a very grand department store called Harrods.”) Milne scholars may choke on their honey, but Riordan’s version, illustrated by Mark Burgess, has enough charm to get the cash tills ringing.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO