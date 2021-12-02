ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Two new children’s books written by local author

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat better way to celebrate this season than...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Times

Local author releases Christmas picture book

Russellville author Dianne Wages Pace has written and illustrated a new picture book titled “Too Many Santas,” through which she invites readers to find out why there are so many Santas “here, there and everywhere” at Christmastime. Not wanting to risk giving away too much of the story, Pace said...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Cape Gazette

Local mother and daughter pen children’s Christmas book

Local mother-daughter authors and University of Delaware alumnae Carol and Cori Burcham have written a children’s picture book based on a rhyme composed by Carol’s father. With a dual message for children and adults, “Goodness Gracious Golly Gee: I Forgot My Christmas Tree!” calls attention to the collective stress parents and adults experience during the holiday season. It reminds parents and young readers that the simplest gifts of Christmas – such as sitting in front of a warm, cozy fire surrounded by family and friends – are often the most valuable.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wibqam.com

Book signing allows children to meet creators of children’s book

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Children were given the chance to meet the author and illustrator of a new children’s book as well as have their book signed. Author Kim Kimbler and illustrator Becky Hochhalter of the book “The Perils of Pixie” were signing books today. Children also had the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Telegraph

The year’s best new children’s books to buy for Christmas 2021

The classics always make popular Christmas presents – and there is no rest for Winnie-the-Pooh this year, who stars in a new spin-off tale. Once There Was a Bear by Jane Riordan (Farshore, £14.99) is the prequel to A A  Milne’s original stories, taking us back to when Pooh was purchased for the baby Christopher Robin. (“Once upon a time there was a bear sat on a shelf in a very grand department store called Harrods.”) Milne scholars may choke on their honey, but Riordan’s version, illustrated by Mark Burgess, has enough charm to get the cash tills ringing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Smith
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler native says her two children's books emphasize inclusion, hope at meet-the-author event

Dikita Nobles said she had no real plan when she left Tyler for college, but she returned Monday for a meet-the-author event as a servant, leader and educator. Nobles, now a teacher at Fort Bend ISD in Houston, was at Shine Coffee Shop to meet readers and sign her two published children’s books, “We All Matter” and “Yes, You Can.” In her books, Nobles reflects on her struggles growing up and issues now facing children with a message of hope and inclusion.
TYLER, TX
Tribune-Review

Pleasant Hills author Leckenby publishes Thanksgiving children's book

For Pleasant Hills mother-daughter duo Nicole Leckenby and Mary Dunn, there is something new to be thankful for this holiday season. As of Nov. 1, Leckenby has been celebrating the Thanksgiving season with the release of her and Dunn’s newest book, “It’s Turkey Lurkey Time.” Here, Leckenby has continued to serve as the author while Dunn brings the characters to life through illustrations.
PLEASANT HILLS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Christmas Story
thereminder.com

Local author to host talk on new Christmas book at library

HAMPDEN – Over the course of many years, one local writer wrote 35 holiday columns for the Berkshire Eagle newspaper – usually around St. Patrick’s Day and Christmas. One day he decided to collect them into an anthology, and Kevin O’Hara’s new book, “A Christmas Journey” was born. O’Hara said...
HAMPDEN, MA
Journal & Sunday Journal

Local author Erin Mackey's newest picture book is available

MARTINSBURG — Local author Erin Mackey's newest picture book, Snowflake's Big Adventure book for is directed for ages 0-5 years. A little snowflake overcomes his fears and learns his true purpose. Sometimes going out into the world is scary, but it can also be exciting. Everyone worries about their place...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Q&A: Colorado children’s book author Nicole Magistro knows books can transport you

Nicole Magistro will be at Off the Beaten Path on Dec. 4 to sign her new children’s book, “Read Island.”. The book will delight children and adults alike with catchy rhyme schemes and a captivating story about a girl, her furry friends and their adventures. Hoping to encourage a love of reading and the places that it can take you, Magistro talked with us about the real “Read Island,” her idea for the book and her best tips for encouraging young readers.
COLORADO STATE
Eureka Times-Standard

Author creates new young adult book series

Booklegger in Old Town Eureka will be hosting a book signing for local author Martha Longshore’s new young adult fantasy, “The Blacksmith Princess,” which she has published under the pen name Rowan Mallory. The book signing is Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Booklegger, 402 Second St. Loosely inspired...
EUREKA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Shropshire Star

Author offers free children’s book to families struggling this Christmas

Samantha Baines said she would ‘hate for a child to wake up on Christmas morning and have nothing to open’. A children’s author has vowed to send struggling families a free copy of her book for Christmas. Samantha Baines has asked people on Twitter to send her their address so...
KIDS
Mountain Mail

Cotopaxi author pens new book

Cotopaxi author Nancy Oswald recently published her newest Ruby and Maude adventure, “Bats, Bandits and Buggies,” set in 1898 Colorado Springs. The new release includes fictional characters from Oswald’s earlier Colorado-set historical fiction books, but with a new setting and an older but no less precocious heroine, a press release stated.
COTOPAXI, CO
shawneemissionpost.com

JoCo counselor’s new children’s book teaches kids (and adults) that ‘it’s okay not to be okay’

Carron Montgomery had firsthand experience seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the mental health of children and families, so she wrote a book about it. “The Invisible Riptide” is a children’s book meant to help young readers and their families deal with what Montgomery calls the “silent emotional tsunami” of mental health challenges facing kids these days, an issue that was present before March 2020 but has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
ledgertranscript.com

Rindge library to host local authors and poets at book fairs in December

Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge is hosting a series of book fairs the first three Saturdays in December, featuring local poets and authors and their works. The idea began when the library wanted to uplift one of its own – library assistant Catherine “Kate” Zebrowski, who recently published her second novel, “Through a Bakery Window.”
RINDGE, NH
Eyewitness News

Author Jodi Picoult Talks About New Book

New York Times Best Selling Author Jodi Picoult has a new book out! It's called "Wish You Were Here." She's telling us what it's about and what inspired her to write it. Jodi has an event coming up on Thursday December 2 at 7pm at the Immanuel Congregational Church on Woodland Street in Hartford. That is across the street from the Mark Twain House. Visit MarkTwainHouse.org for more information and to buy tickets.
HARTFORD, CT
Click2Houston.com

🔒Enter here to win Sharon McDougle’s new children’s book “Suit Up for Launch with Shay!”

Is your little one a fan of space? Enter here to win a new children’s book from Sharon McDougle!. McDougle worked with the space shuttle program for more than 20 years. Now, she’s bringing that to life in the children’s book “Suit Up for Launch with Shay!” Young readers can follow along with their curiosities as Shay readies for a launch!
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy