BOISE - Gas prices across the nation largely stabilized over the Holiday weekend, with the national average dropping two cents from this time last week according to AAA. As of Monday, the national average sits at $3.39, which is two cents less than a week ago and a penny less than one month ago. In Idaho, the average price for regular currently sits at $3.68 per gallon, which is a penny less than a week ago and three cents less than a month ago. The Gem State remains in 8th place for most expensive fuel.

BOISE, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO