ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nikola CEO: Inflation keeps clean truck costs higher than diesel

By Joseph White
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACJdr_0dCaMFcn00

DETROIT (Reuters) - Supply-chain bottlenecks and broader price inflation have temporarily reversed the steady decline in electric vehicle battery prices and are keeping the costs of clean trucks higher than diesel vehicles, the CEO of electric and fuel cell truck maker Nikola Corp told Reuters.

“Battery cell costs ... have declined every year for the past decade. This year is the first year they went up,” Nikola CEO Mark Russell said in an interview broadcast at the Reuters Next conference on Thursday.

Nikola and its commercial truck partner, IVECO, have begun assembling the first of Nikola’s Tre BEV trucks, and are still expecting to begin regular production of those battery-electric trucks in the first quarter of 2022, Russell said.

Demand for electric and fuel cell trucks is strong, Russell said, but the key to wide adoption of clean alternatives is for battery and fuel cell vehicles to cost less to operate than conventional diesel trucks.

“We are very close to those lines crossing if you look at the total cost of ownership, even without incentives,” Russell said. Supply-chain bottlenecks and inflation have slowed the convergence of battery and fuel cell technology costs with those of diesel, he said. “I believe that’s temporary.”

Still, Russell said rising prices are a challenge for Nikola, which is a money-losing startup facing increasing competition from well-capitalized incumbent truck manufacturers and rival newcomers. In August, the company cut its financial outlook for the year, citing supply chain problems. The company’s volatile shares are down 33% for the year.

“It’s really a rotten time to have the costs go up,” Russell said. “An inflationary environment is very difficult for everybody, and especially manufacturers like us that have parts that have a very long lead time. And especially when we are developing so many of the parts from scratch.”

Looking beyond near-term cost pressures, Russell said demand is strong for all commercial trucks, but especially trucks that do not emit carbon dioxide and other pollutants.

Public companies and facilities such as ports that have large carbon footprints are under pressure to make good on commitments to cut emissions. Governments are increasing incentives to subsidize clean truck sales, and enforcing tougher curbs on diesel emissions that drive up the cost of existing technology.

Russell said he welcomes more established truck makers and energy companies investing in clean vehicles and hydrogen refueling networks.

“We are trying to disrupt and displace a network of heavy commercial manufacturers and a network of global energy supply. It took a century for that infrastructure to get where it is,” he said. “Hopefully we can disrupt and replace it in less than a century. It will take a long time ... many, many years. And it will take the help of everybody out there to do it.”

To watch the Reuters Next conference please register here reutersevents.com/events/next/

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Commentary: Trucking vs. the diesel shortage

Throughout the last several months, the steady increase in diesel fuel prices has created a hectic pricing environment in the freight industry due to the inability to accurately factor in fuel costs for bidding months, or even weeks, in advance of hauling the load. This inconvenience already has the potential to be very costly, but what if the driver is turned away at the station where he or she intends to refuel because there is no diesel at the pump? Yes, this is a real possibility in today’s environment.
TRAFFIC
GreenBiz

Diesel trucks are driving environmental injustice in parts of the US

This article was originally published on Environmental Health News. Low-income people of color in the U.S. are exposed to 28 percent more nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in the air they breathe compared to their wealthier white counterparts, a new study using satellite measurements reports. The researchers find this is largely caused...
ADVOCACY
automotiveworld.com

Is hydrogen really trucking’s guaranteed diesel successor?

On paper, hydrogen fuel cell is an ideal solution for the commercial vehicle sector. The potential to emit only water vapour is particularly appealing given freight’s unbalanced contribution to transport emissions. For instance, according to UK government data from 2019, heavy goods vehicles accounted for 16% of the UK’s overall transport emissions despite totalling just 5% of vehicle miles travelled.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Diesel Vehicles#Infrastructure#Trucks#Detroit#Nikola Corp#Reuters Next#Iveco
Eyewitness News

Utility companies remind customers about rise in energy costs

(WFSB) – The new year will bring an increase to your electric bill. All utility providers are being impacted, including Eversource. The company sent out a letter to its customers Tuesday night reminding them of what is slated to happen in the new year. In the letter, Eversource said some...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
TheConversationAU

Australia's biggest fossil fuel investment for a decade is in the works – and its greenhouse gas emissions will be horrifying

The controversial Scarborough gas project off Western Australia will cause a substantial rise in greenhouse gas emissions at a time when the world must rapidly decarbonise, new analysis released today shows. The A$16 billion plan by Woodside Petroleum has been described as Australia’s biggest new fossil fuel investment in nearly a decade. The report, produced by Climate Analytics, a research organisation I help lead, is the first to examine the full climate impact of the entire expansion project. The Morrison government has put the gas industry at the heart of its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the Scarborough...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Vingroup plans U.S. IPO for automaking arm in late 2022

HANOI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Vingroup JSC (VIC.HM), Vietnam's largest conglomerate, said on Saturday it is planning to list its car unit on the U.S. stock market in the second half of next year, in an offering expected to raise at least $3 billion. Just last month, an official said...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Forward Air to raise prices by nearly 8% to offset rising costs

Forward Air Corp. said Wednesday it was informing its customers of a 7.9% general rate increase (GRI), effective Feb. 1. The trucking and logistics company said the GRI is applicable to rates established under the existing tariffs. "The GRI is intended to offset rising costs associated with the challenging operating environment, and we believe will allow Forward to continue investing in service enhancement, fleet maintenance, technology innovations, and other areas to serve customers more effectively and efficiently," the company said in a statement. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has rallied 11.4% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has gained 7.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 2.4%.
INDUSTRY
Land Line Media

Oregon’s Clean Trucks Rule expedites zero-emission trucks sales

Oregon’s Clean Trucks Rule will soon require manufacturers to sell a certain percentage of zero-emission trucks in the state. Recently approved by the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission, the Clean Trucks Rule is taking aim at emissions from medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Beginning with model year 2025, manufacturers must increase the percentage of zero-emission truck sales. The number of additional zero-emission trucks will depend on the class size of the truck.
OREGON STATE
madison

Fed up with higher gas prices? Get over it

Plenty of politicians are, hoping to rile or appease voters. U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, faults the president for an “anti-American“ and “disastrous“ agenda on oil. U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, calls high prices at the pump a “crisis.” U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry, a Democrat, wants to suspend the federal gas tax for six months.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

237K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy