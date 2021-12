Hibbett, parent company of Hibbett Sports and City Gear, maintained its momentum in the third quarter as its expanded fashion focus continued to resonate with customers. The athletic-inspired apparel retailer, which changed its corporate name from Hibbett Sports to Hibbett in June, reported net income of $25.2 million, or $1.68 a share, for the quarter ended Oct. 30, compared with $25.3 million, or $1.47 a share, in the year-ago period. Analysts had forecast earnings per share of $1.62.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO