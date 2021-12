Ten numbers from the SEC’s 89th football regular season as the conference prepares to crown its champion in the league title game between Alabama and Georgia on Saturday:. 2 Biggest comebacks in school history were achieved by Mississippi State during the 2021 season. In the Bulldogs’ 35-34 victory over Louisiana Tech on Sept. 4, Mississippi State came from 20 points down by scoring three TDs in the final 12:01 to win its season-opener. The Bulldogs topped that in their 43-34 victory over Auburn on Nov. 13. The Tigers led 28-3 in the second quarter before MSU scored the game’s next 40 points.

