Bryan Danielson on Feuding With CM Punk in AEW

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with Brock Lesnar's music hitting, and Lesnar was indeed back in the house. He came out to a big reception and was all smiles, and after he made his way down to the ring he picked up a microphone. He couldn't stop smiling and then the crowd started chanting. "So you've caught on that my suspension's been lifted haha". I'm here tonight for one reason and one reason only, the Universal Championship. Now you may have asked yourself how exactly I got my suspension...", but he was cut off by Sami Zayn. Zayn said "hey wait wait, Brock Lensar, oh man this is so great. Our paths are crossing. I feel like it's been a long time coming and our careers have been in parallel." He then mentioned some of the UFC and MMA stuff and then got on the crowd for disrupting.

WWE ・ 10 HOURS AGO