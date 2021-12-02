Star Wars: Temuera Morrison Says He Relied on Dave Filoni to Help Him Learn About Boba Fett

Audiences were given the first tease of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett in a mid-credits scene in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, though a duo of new Empire Magazine covers remind us that the marketing campaign for the upcoming series is starting to get into full swing. As with most Empire covers, there will be a standard retail cover as well as a cover exclusive to subscribers, with the subscriber cover featuring artwork by Max Löffler. The new issue of the magazine hits newsstands on November 25th and The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ on December 29th.

