Are you bandwagon or die-hard? Take the UC Bearcats fanhood quiz 🏈

By Rasputin Todd, Cincinnati Enquirer
 1 day ago
The undefeated 2021 University of Cincinnati Bearcats football team is making waves like never before. The fate-deciding game is coming up on Saturday, Dec. 4, against Houston for the American Athletic Conference championship.

While we pre-game for the biggest UC game in ... ever ... Just answer the 10 questions below and we'll tell you if you're a die-hard UC superfan or just jumping on the bandwagon. (Either way, all fans are welcome.)

It's time to test your fanhood. Ohhhhhh, Ohhhhhh ... Clap, clap, clap-clap, UC!

Not seeing the quiz below? CLICK HERE.

It's game time:How to follow The Enquirer's coverage of Bengals, UC Bearcats, high schools and more

