ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cuomo under federal probe over sexual harassment, COVID-19 response

By Sarah Vasile
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzViU_0dCaLY7900

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under federal investigation over several sexual harassment accusations and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a legal services contract.

The contract, filed the end of October, shows The Department of Justice requesting information regarding Cuomo’s COVID-19 response, including his misrepresentation of state nursing home deaths and his alleged use of state resources to publish a memoir.

The Department of Justice has also “undertaken an inquiry related to sexual harassment claims” against Cuomo, according to the contract.

Cuomo resigned in August amid accusations of sexual harassment, inappropriate behavior and undercounting COVID-19 deaths connected to nursing homes.

After an investigation from the attorney general’s office determined Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women — in and out of state government.

He has continually denied any wrongdoing, calling the investigation by Attorney General Letitia James “politically motivated.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
Fox News

US sees signs Russia plans Ukraine invasion in early 2022

U.S. officials believe Russia is planning a multi-front military invasion of Ukraine, involving as many as 175,000 troops, as soon as early 2022, Fox News has confirmed. A senior U.S. defense official told Fox News that details outlined in a report Friday night by The Washington Post are in line with the thinking of U.S. intelligence officials.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
WWLP

WWLP

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy