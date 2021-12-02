ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Experts see supply chain disruptions extending into 2022 and beyond

By STEPHEN LOIACONI, The National Desk
khqa.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“If you’ve watched the news recently, you might think the shelves in all our stores are empty across the country, that parents won’t be able to get presents for their children this holiday season,” Biden said. “But here’s the deal: For the vast majority of the country, that’s not what’s...

khqa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

Gas Is Too Cheap

Democrats are pushing President Joe Biden to suspend federal gas tax as a way of reducing inflation, reports Axios. Politicians are saying, "It’s a common-sense step to put more money in people’s pockets without jeopardizing infrastructure projects." Florida's gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist says: "That’s a good, right way to get people some relief, especially during the holiday season. These are important things. These are tabletop issues. These are things we need to be addressing." This is after the president has already tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and begged oil-producing countries to crank out more of the stuff.
GAS PRICE
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
miamivalleytoday.com

The supply chain of excuses

Americans are great at making excuses. It starts early. “My dog ate my homework.” This didn’t work well for me: no dog. They didn’t buy, “My cat ate the homework.”. When you dropped that fly ball in the championship game, the sun got in your eyes. Pulled that drive on Number 18? It was the wind.
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
khqa.com

As Biden pursues new COVID strategy, omicron adds to winter worries

WASHINGTON (TND) — As the federal government launches new efforts to combat COVID-19, the White House indicated a winter surge of infections is likely still imminent, and the arrival of the omicron variant in the U.S. could greatly increase the risk. “Experts say that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cheddar.com

Supply Chain Snarls Highlighting Trucking Industry Shortages

Tom Heimgartner was set to be a lawyer until he decided to turn his trucking side job into a full-time career. It's proven fruitful for the president of Best Transportation. But more and more, it's harder to find people willing to hit the road. "Millennials don't want to drive trucks,"...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Mcmillon
gcaptain.com

Federal Trade Commission Launches Inquiry Into Supply Chain Disruptions

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched a new inquiry into supply chain disruptions contributing to empty shelves and sky-high prices for U.S. consumers. As part of the inquiry, the FTC is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer goods suppliers to provide detailed information that to help shed light on issues and how disruptions are causing “serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.”
U.S. POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Supply chain issues impacting pharmacies: What to know

The Federal Reserve reported Wednesday that many parts of the country were hit by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages in November. While these problems have continued into December – with price increases reported to be widespread across the U.S. economy – empty shelves aren't the only issue for Americans.
INDUSTRY
Fortune

Supply chain risk, keeping top talent and capital investment—all on the radar of CFOs this week

What seemed like feasible solutions for supply chain woes actually didn’t pan out as expected, according to McKinsey & Company’s latest report. In 2020, 40% of senior supply chain executives surveyed planned on nearshoring (transferring a business operation to a nearby country) and increasing their supplier base, but only 15% said those efforts were completed in the past 12 months, the report found. Meanwhile, less than half (47%) of respondents said last year that increasing inventory of critical products was a priority; and in 2021, 61% said they’ve implemented that practice. In addition, 38% said in 2020 regionalization was key, yet just 25% said it was implemented. About 95% of respondents also said they have formal supply-chain risk-management processes. The most important step is for CFOs to work together with supply chain leaders as processes are formalized, said Knut Alicke, a McKinsey partner.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#U S Travel#Americans#Covid#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Walmart
Fortune

A ‘not-so-modest’ proposal for fixing the supply chain mess

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As you might have heard, the supply chain is in pretty bad shape right now. Thanks largely to the pandemic’s disruption of life as we knew it, manufacturing and delivery of goods and services are at a crawl, leading to rising costs, delays, and plenty of anxiety to go around. It’s a complex issue, but Uber Freight cofounder Lior Ron has a simple explanation for it.
INDUSTRY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

FTC Orders Walmart, Kroger to Shed Light on Supply Chain Disruptions

WASHINGTON — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help the agency shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions and how these disruptions are causing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Disruptions Force Consumers Change Habits, Plans: Report

Oracle released a new survey, asking United States consumers how they feel about the current supply chain crisis. Eighty-seven percent said they were negatively impacted this past year from the crisis with 60% forced to cancel orders and 80% had to cut ties with favorite brands. The survey shows that 91% of consumers consider the supply chain when purchasing today. However, before the pandemic only 45% said they had considered the delivery process when buying.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy