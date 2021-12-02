Wild Cactus Cantina prepares for downtown opening next week

Good Dog, a New Dog Boarding, Daycare and Walking Facility Coming to Pearl Area. Good Dog, a new 1,850 square foot dog walking, boarding and daycare facility in the Pearl neighborhood, will open for service Monday, December 6 just in time for the holidays. The facility is owned and operated by Steven and Kaylee Bell, who have moved back home to South Texas after running a successful doggy daycare in Dallas. Good Dog is intentionally designed to be a safe and fun environment for smaller dogs, weighing 35 lbs or less or measuring under 15” in height at the shoulder, but will provide walks for dogs of all sizes.
