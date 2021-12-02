ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

AAA: Decreasing Demand Pushes Texas Gas Prices Lower, But Still Over $1 Higher Than Last Year

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) AAA said Thursday that a decrease in...

CBS Philly

Gas Prices Falling In New Jersey, Around Nation At Large

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices nationally and in New Jersey have fallen slightly in recent days amid news of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and travel restrictions announced by the Biden administration. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.43, down two cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.28 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.37, down two cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.16 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. Analysts say it’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term, but they note that concerns about tightened gas supply and high demand seem to have abated, which will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.
TRAFFIC
Killeen Daily Herald

Killeen-area gas price continues to decrease

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $2.91 on Saturday, which is 2 cents lower than last week’s average and $1.08 more than it was this time last year, according to AAA. Here’s a look at the local, state and national...
KILLEEN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

AAA Texas: Gas Prices drop as demand falls, crude oil prices tumble

LUBBOCK, Texas — The statewide gas price average was down slightly this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.960 on Saturday and was trending down. The motor club said that Texas drivers were...
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Down Two Cents From Last Week

The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is $2.97 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is down two-cents from a week ago, and is a $1.13 higher than a year ago. The national average is $3.38. Gas supply is tight and demand is high, but crude prices are down ever since the news broke about the omicron variant. The average price at the pump in San Antonio is $2.82.
TRAFFIC
El Paso News

AAA Texas: El Paso drivers still paying most in state for gas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the most recent AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.97 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, with El Paso area drivers still paying the highest prices in the state. Drivers in El Paso are paying...
TEXAS STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky gas prices remain among lowest in nation, and new COVID variant could push prices even lower

The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped slightly last week, while a new COVID variant impacting the price of crude oil could push prices lower yet. Crude oil prices, which have been hovering around $80 a barrel, initially tumbled more than $10 to $68 a barrel on Friday after news of the Omicron COVID-19 variant broke. The price of crude typically accounts for 50-60% of the price at the pump.
KENTUCKY STATE
click orlando

Here’s when you could start seeing lower gas prices

ORLANDO, Fla. – Experts say Florida drivers may soon get a break from the pain at the pump. A new report by AAA found that crude oil prices ended last week down 10% from the previous week. Crude oil closed at $68.15 per barrel, the lowest daily price since Sept. 9.
ORLANDO, FL
wccbcharlotte.com

AAA: Price Of Oil Falls As Gas Prices In Carolinas Follow Suit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — The price of crude oil fell more than $10 on Friday following the news of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, now making the price of crude $68 per barrel. Meanwhile, gas prices in the Carolinas subsequently followed suit, with both states seeing declines on the week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
beavercountyradio.com

AAA: Gas Prices Lower in Western PA; Crude Prices Drop Over the Weekend

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) Gas prices are one cent lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.573 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $3.573. Average price during the week of November 22, 2021 $3.582. Average price during the week of November...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cnycentral.com

AAA: Gas prices stabilize but remain high

NEW YORK — Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.39, down two cents from last week, according to AAA. One year ago, the price was $2.13. The New York State average is $3.56 – down one cent from last week, AAA said. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.23.
TRAFFIC
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Gas price highest in eight years, AAA rep says

The statewide average gas price is $3 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the Nov. 23 report from the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents less than it was the previous week and $1.21 more per gallon compared to the same day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Killeen-Fort Hood are paying an average of $2.94 per gallon…
TRAFFIC
accesswdun.com

AAA: Georgia gas prices drop two cents in the last week

AAA-The Auto Club South reports Georgia gasoline prices decreased slightly compared to this time a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.22 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is two cents less than a week ago and three cents less than last month, but the price is $1.26 more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
