Around 600 people attended the 66th Knoxville Raceway Awards Banquet on Saturday honoring the three champions this year. 410 Champion Davey Heskin, 360 Winner Clint Garner, and Pro Sprints Champion Tyler Groenendyk in the Pro Sprints, were officially crowned champions. Other awards announced were Rookie of the Year which went to Alex Vande Voort in the Pro Sprints, Christopher Thram in the 360s, and Aytron Gennetten in the 410s.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO