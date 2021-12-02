Bella Voce chorus offers holiday concerts

The Brockport College-Community Chorus, led by music director Elizabeth Banner, will celebrate the holidays with their “Sounds of the Season” program on Sunday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Seymour College Union Ballroom, Residence Drive, Brockport. All tickets are $5 and are available online at http://fineartstix.brockport.edu, by phone at 395-2787, or in person. SUNY Brockport’s up-to-date COVID-19 prevention guidelines can be found at the ticketing website, the Fine Arts Series Facebook page, and at brockport.edu/coronavirus. Compliance with campus protocols is required in order to attend any of our performances or events.

BROCKPORT, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO