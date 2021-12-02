ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bella Voce chorus offers holiday concerts

vtcng.com
 3 days ago

Bella Voce Women’s Chorus is back with its traditional holiday concerts, Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:30...

www.vtcng.com

communityadvocate.com

Northborough Area Community Chorus to host milestone holiday concert

NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Area Community Chorus’ upcoming 50th annual Christmas concert is heading to Algonquin Regional High School. The performance will take place on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. The chorus’ Christmas concert will feature carols, such as “The Holly and the Ivy” and “O Tanenbaum,” and works...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
New Jersey Stage

Spotlight On Holiday Concerts At Newton Theatre

(NEWTON, NJ) -- The Newton Theatre has several holiday concerts for the whole family coming in the next few weeks. The holiday excitement begins this Friday night when the PBS smash-hit Christmas With The Celts deliver their high-stepping, high-spirited musical selections that will have audiences clapping along from the first note.
NEWTON, NJ
hiawathaworldonline.com

Holiday concerts planned for Hiawatha students

The Hiawatha High School and Middle School music departments are planning several holiday concerts. On Monday, Dec. 6 will be the HHS Vocal Concert at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium. On Thursday, Dec. 16, will be the HMS Vocal Concert at 7 p.m., also at the high school auditorium.
HIAWATHA, KS
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale City Band Holiday Concert

Enjoy the sounds of the season at a holiday concert by the popular Robbinsdale City Band. They’ll perform traditional holiday favorites that you’re encouraged to sing along to. This free concert for the whole family is coming up Thursday, December 2 at the Crystal Community Center. There will be refreshments served at 7pm, and the concert is from 7:30 to 8:30pm. For more information about the Robbinsdale City Band, go to http://www.robbinsdalecityband.org.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Westerly Sun

Newport Classical to hold holiday concerts

NEWPORT — Newport Classical will hold four holiday programs this December, two concerts of "Newport Classical Holiday" with Ensemble Altera at Emmanuel Church Chapel in early December and two of the Christmas section of Handel’s iconic "Messiah" at the Mansion at Rosecliff later in the month. Ensemble Altera is an...
NEWPORT, RI
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Coles County Barbershop Chorus to hold Christmas Benefit Concert

CHARLESTON — For more than 25 years, the Coles County Barbershop Chorus has presented Christmas benefit concerts for local food pantries and homeless shelters. The 30-man chorus, consisting of members from 16 different communities, along with five quartets and an ensemble, placed second in a statewide competition last fall. They...
COLES COUNTY, IL
UPMATTERS

Negaunee Male Chorus rings in the holiday season with annual Christmas concert, December 4

NEGAUNEE AND ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Male Chorus has been busy at work to get ready for their annual Christmas concert on Saturday, December 4. “Our chorus is.. our people come from all walks of life,” said Brett Argall, Negaunee Male Chorus member. “We have about 40 to 45 members in the chorus. Ishpeming, Negaunee.. we have people from Marquette, all the way out to Republic.”
NEGAUNEE, MI
Lebanon-Express

Holiday concerts come to Corvallis this weekend

Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. Orchestral and choral works. Tickets: $30; $4 discount if purchased at cosusymphony.org; students admitted free. Patrons required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test along with photo ID. Information: 541-286-5580.
CORVALLIS, OR
westsidenewsny.com

Brockport chorus celebrates the holidays with song

The Brockport College-Community Chorus, led by music director Elizabeth Banner, will celebrate the holidays with their “Sounds of the Season” program on Sunday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Seymour College Union Ballroom, Residence Drive, Brockport. All tickets are $5 and are available online at http://fineartstix.brockport.edu, by phone at 395-2787, or in person. SUNY Brockport’s up-to-date COVID-19 prevention guidelines can be found at the ticketing website, the Fine Arts Series Facebook page, and at brockport.edu/coronavirus. Compliance with campus protocols is required in order to attend any of our performances or events.
BROCKPORT, NY
wnewsj.com

Unified Christian Men’s Chorus giving Dec. 5 Christmas concert

WILMINGTON — The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus will give a Christmas concert on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. at the Wilmington Church of Christ. This hour-long concert will feature traditional Christmas carols with audience participation, as well as other Christmas selections. These selections will be presented by a...
WILMINGTON, OH
FOX 61

Holiday concerts and performances around Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is here and so are all of the movies, concerts, and other performances! These events are geared toward getting you in the holiday spirit!. Head down to Norwalk to catch a 4D experience of "The Polar Express", or visit the Warner Theater in Torrington...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Daily Telegram

Tecumseh Pops Orchestra, Community Chorus to present holiday concert Sunday, Dec. 5

TECUMSEH — The Tecumseh Pops Orchestra and Community Chorus will perform their annual holiday concert, Yuletide Carols, on Sunday, Dec. 5. The concert is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at the Tecumseh Center for the Arts, 400 N. Maumee in Tecumseh. Tickets are $12 for adults or $10 for seniors and youth and can be bought at the TCA box office, online at www.thetca.org or by phone at 517-423-6617.
TECUMSEH, MI
Fredericksburg Standard

Symphony hosts Holiday Hopes Concert

As a gift to the community, the Symphony of the Hills will offer a free livestream of its “Holiday Hopes” concert on Thursday, Dec. 2. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St., in Kerrville. This concert will feature more than 50 singers from...
KERRVILLE, TX
kqennewsradio.com

UMPQUA SINGERS PERFORM HOLIDAY CONCERT

The Umpqua Community College Performing and Visual Arts Department presents “Sing in the Season” on Tuesday December 7th.in the Whipple Fine Arts Center on the UCC campus. The Umpqua Singers, directed by Dr. Jason Heald, will present a program of high-energy music including jazz standards, contemporary selections, and holiday favorites. Admission is $10 at the door, with students admitted for free.
clarindaherald.com

Library schedules free holiday concert

Join the library and Friends of the Library for a special holiday concert on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda. The Bethesda Recorders and Handbell Choir will host a wonderful concert for the community followed by the Clarinda Community High School Brass Quintet. The concert is free and everyone is encouraged to attend, relax, and enjoy some light refreshments. Contact the library with questions.
CLARINDA, IA
Westerly Sun

Chorus of Westerly to present two holiday programs

WESTERLY — After a pandemic-related 23-month hiatus, the sounds of the season will once again fill Westerly’s historic George Kent Performance Hall beginning this Saturday at 6 p.m. when the community is invited to join the Chorus of Westerly for the annual "'Messiah' and Christmas Carol Sing." Chorus Music Director...
WESTERLY, RI

