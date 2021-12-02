ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

How to cope with pregnancy loss

By Stephanie Watson
BabyCenter Blog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many, there's so much hope, expectation, and planning that goes into a pregnancy. When you have a miscarriage or a stillbirth, it can feel devastating and isolating. But know that you are far from alone: In the United States, between 10 and 15 out of every 100 pregnancies ends in...

www.babycenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
newfolks.com

What causes cholestasis of pregnancy and how is it treated?

Intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy is a relatively rare disease, affecting between 1-2 of every 1,000 pregnant people. The most easily identified symptom of the disease is an intense itching sensation. The itching may start on a person’s hands or feet and then spread to the rest of the body. People experiencing this condition are typically in their third trimester of pregnancy (though it can appear earlier in pregnancy) and have intense itching without a rash or other visible explanation for the itchiness.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellfamily.com

How I Coped with a Difficult Diagnosis After Prenatal Testing

I was in the first trimester of pregnancy with my second child, sitting at my New York City office desk one afternoon when I got an important phone call. Several days before, my husband and I chose to get some early genetic testing done. When I picked up the phone, it was the doctor overseeing the testing; her tone was soft and gentle as she said hello and asked how I was doing. The base of my skull tingled and my stomach flipped. Call it intuition or pessimism, but I knew deep-down that the news to come wasn't going to be good.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

AHN, volunteer group shine light on pregnancy loss

PITTSBURGH — Stillbirths might seem unimaginable but unfortunately they are reality for more families than you might think. One in four women suffer from pregnancy loss. There is new thinking at West Penn Hospital that is helping more families during this delicate time. West Penn Nurse Sandra Stanley helps pick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
newfolks.com

Is it common to have pregnancy second trimester headaches?

Pregnancy is a beautiful time in a new mom’s life. It’s the critical time that mom forms the bond between herself and her baby. However, symptoms and side effects of being a new mom can cause a fair amount of discomfort. May it be from stress, injury, surging hormones, or slight dehydration, expecting moms are bound to experience at least one or two headaches while carrying their bundle of joy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancies#Coping#Hormone#Support Group
The Conversation U.S.

Pregnancy apps and online spaces fail to support individuals grieving a pregnancy loss – here’s what to do about it

Approximately 1 in 4 pregnancies in the United States ends in loss. Pregnancy loss, also referred to as miscarriage, is a common reproductive health complication. Many experience this loss as a significant life event, with a “before” and an “after.” It can cause depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Yet society largely stigmatizes and dismisses it by not treating it as a loss that deserves to be grieved.
TECHNOLOGY
Reality Tea

The Hills Alum Whitney Port Suffers Pregnancy Loss

Whitney Port’s intuition about her most recent pregnancy, tragically, came to pass.  Two weeks after publicly announcing that she and husband Tim Rosenman were expecting, Whitney took to social media again to share the tragic news that she had lost the baby at nine weeks pregnant. Sadly, The Hills New Beginnings alum was skeptical that she would […] The post The Hills Alum Whitney Port Suffers Pregnancy Loss appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
psychologytoday.com

How to Cope With a Medical Misdiagnosis

It is important to seek professional help after a medical misdiagnosis. Using numbers to describe the physical and emotional pain may be helpful. Healing emotional pain often begins in fear, but healing is possible. As an author of a book about grief and loss, I've listened to hundreds of stories...
HEALTH
honknews.com

A Guide on Using a Knee Pillow for Back Pain During Pregnancy

Pregnancy should be a moment in a couple’s lives when they rejoice at the prospect of welcoming their newborn. There should be reduced anxiety, pain, and discomfort. However, numerous emotional, physical, and chemical changes occur in the body throughout pregnancy as the body prepares to deliver your kid and give birth. Pregnancy creates painful, tired, or heavy legs, which get characterized by heaviness and exhaustion. One of the most straightforward strategies is using an Everlasting Comfort Knee Pillow for Sleeping – Hip, Lower Back, and Sciatic Nerve Pain Relief for leg elevation to increase circulation and relieve the pressure to help relieve severe pregnant leg discomfort.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
PTSD
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman without womb gives birth to two after uterus transplant

A woman who was born without a womb has made history as the first in the United States to give birth to two children after having a uterus transplant. She says the family could not believe the miraculous turn of events. The Diagnosis. When Jennifer Dinge was 14 years old,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

Research Explains: How Can Memories Help You Cope With Loss?

Losing someone is arguably the worst experience someone can go through. You are left wondering how you will ever be able to accept that you will never see that person again. How will you deal with the fact you can’t call them and tell them about your day? How will you handle never being around them again? Will the grief you feel ever stop? And what are you supposed to do to cope with loss?
MENTAL HEALTH
The Conversation UK

Endometriosis: understanding how sufferers describe pain could lead to faster diagnosis

Though endometriosis affects an estimated one in ten women of reproductive age, most women with the condition visit a GP over ten times before being referred to specialist care for a diagnosis. This can mean an average wait of eight years to receive a diagnosis. Given the chronic pelvic pain that endometriosis causes – which can sometimes be incapacitating – this delay can severely impact suferrers’ physical, social and mental health.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Motherly

Could this treatable infection be related to recurrent pregnancy loss?

In the spring of 2020, Molly Sohr and her husband Andrew had been trying for a baby for four years. “We tried every fertility treatment under the sun,” she tells Motherly. Sohr was eventually diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), but the traditional PCOS treatments still didn’t help. Nothing was working, from hormone protocols to more invasive fertility processes, like in vitro fertilization (IVF) and embryo transfers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
News-Herald.com

How to cope with loss, grief during the holidays

Coping with loss is an unfortunate reality for millions of people all over the world, but losing loved ones during the holidays can most certainly exacerbate pain, confusion, shock, isolation, and vulnerability to sensitive levels. In what can be deemed particularly fragile states — emotionally, physically, mentally, and even spiritually...
SOCIETY
heymix.com

Jessie J announces pregnancy loss on social media

Singer-songwriter Jessie J has announced that she recently suffered a pregnancy loss, explaining that she decided to have a baby on her own because it was all she ever wanted and “life is short.”. In a now-deleted post on Instagram, the 33-year-old shared a a photo of herself holding up...
CELEBRITIES
Beach Radio

How to Cope with COVID Anxiety and Seasonal Depression

In the winter, you may be more vulnerable to the “winter blues” – a drop in mood that occurs during the chilly months, or seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a form of depression that happens during months with less daylight and goes away in the warmer, sunnier months. As we enter...
MENTAL HEALTH
BabyCenter Blog

24 weeks pregnant with twins

You are in the second half of pregnancy and your body, as well as your twin babies, are changing every day!. Your body is supporting your growing babies, and you may start to feel the discomforts of a quickly growing belly and carrying additional weight. Stretch marks. Because of how...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy